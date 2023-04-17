What is microscopic colitis? Charity Guts UK warns of ‘hidden’ bowel condition

Unlike other inflammatory bowel diseases, diagnosis of microscopic colitis requires a tissue sample to be taken from the bowel and examined under a microscope (PA Wire)

Charitable organisation Guts UK has warned that many people across the nation might be suffering from an undiagnosed and misunderstood bowel condition known as microscopic colitis.

Officially, around 17,000 people across the UK are diagnosed with the disorder every year. However, experts believe that the real number is likely to be higher.

Cases have risen in recent years, but many people don’t know what microscopic colitis even is.

Here is a comprehensive look at the bowel condition, including its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

What is microscopic colitis?

Microscopic colitis (MC) is an inflammatory disease that impacts the bowel.

There are two types: collagenous colitis and lymphocytic colitis. In collagenous colitis, a thick band of collagen develops under the colon lining, while in lymphocytic colitis, there is an increased number of white blood cells in the colon lining. Both types can cause similar symptoms, which include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain, and cramping.

While the disease can develop at any time, it is more common in middle-aged people, with most diagnosed patients being aged between 50 and 70.

Guts UK says the disease is also more prevalent in women and can occur earlier in those who smoke.

The disorder is known to impact 18 in 100,000 people per year, with its cause unknown.

What are the symptoms of microscopic colitis?

Symptoms of microscopic colitis include chronic, watery diarrhoea and problems with bowel control.

Those with the disorder will also experience abdominal pain, bloating, weight loss, nausea, and dehydration.

Chris Probert, professor of gastroenterology at the University of Liverpool, explains: “Undiagnosed microscopic colitis can cause years of unnecessary suffering. The diarrhoea symptoms tend to be very severe and house-limiting, leading to considerable distress for patients.”

Those who have any of these symptoms for more than a few days are advised to contact their GP.

How is microscopic colitis diagnosed?

The symptoms of MC are often misjudged to be other bowel conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Guts UK says that 1 in 10 people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) actually have microscopic colitis.

Thus, the charity encourages those with the symptoms to ask for a biopsy, as this is the only way they can see if they have the disorder.

The biopsy will involve a small tissue sample being taken from the bowel to be examined under the microscope.

What causes microscopic colitis?

The exact cause of microscopic colitis is unknown, but it may be related to an abnormal immune system response, genetics, or environmental factors.

How is microscopic colitis treated?

For most people, microscopic colitis is treatable using a course of gut-specific steroids and symptom-relieving medications.

Research into treatments is continuing for those who don’t see their symptoms relieved with this. With proper management, most people with microscopic colitis can lead a relatively normal life.

The chief executive of Guts UK, Julie Harrington, said: “It’s terribly sad that thousands of people are suffering with the debilitating symptoms of microscopic colitis.

“Most people with the condition can be easily treated with a course of gut-specific steroids or with symptom-relieving medicines but getting a diagnosis is the first, essential step.

“People living with the condition but without the benefit of a correct diagnosis and effective treatments often can often feel very isolated due to the urgent nature of their symptoms and their need to be near to toilet facilities at all times.

“We know that this can also have a detrimental effect on their mental wellbeing.”

Ms Harrington added that the rates of microscopic colitis were increasing and likely to grow further as the population aged. “It’s crucial that we identify risk factors, provide specific training for healthcare providers, continue to raise awareness and invest in research to improve diagnosis and treatments,” she said.