Microscope Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

Major players in the microscope software market are Carl Zeiss AG, Oxford Instruments plc, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Gatan Inc, Basler AG, Arivis AG, Object Research Systems, Inc.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Scientific Volume Imaging B.V., Media Cybernetics Inc, and SVision LLC.



The global microscope software market is expected to grow from $569.5 million in 2020 to $649.8 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1,093.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The microscope software market consists of sales of microscope software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing integrated and standalone software services.Microscope software is used for the collection, analysis, and presentation of images produced from a microscope using digital image processing techniques.



The software reconstructs a 3D model of the sample and the processing turns a 2D into a 3D instrument.



The main types of microscope software are integrated software and standalone software.Integrated software is a set of programs that are programmed to work together.



Users can exchange data between applications using integrated software’s cut and paste tools.The different types of microscopes include electron microscope, optical microscope, raman microscope, others and is used in life sciences, material sciences, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and others.



It is implemented in various applications such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, academic and research institutes, neuroscience research, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microscope software market in 2020.North America was the second-largest market in the microscope software market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological advancement is an emerging trend in the microscope software market.Major companies operating in the microscope software sector are focused on developing technological solutions for microscope software.



For instance, in July 2020, HORIBA, a Japan-based manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis, announced the launch of EasyImage using Raman spectroscopy technology.EasyImage is a new App in HORIBA’s well-known Labspec6 Raman imaging software suite.



It guides new users through the process, helping them to produce publication-ready results rapidly.



In March 2021, Leica Microsystems, a Germany-based designer and manufacturer of Opto-digital imaging solutions in the field of microscopy acquired Aivia for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition expands Leica Microsystems’s innovative portfolio of Opto-digital solutions.



Aivia is a UK-based microscopy image visualization and analysis software company.



The rise in funding from governments in the area of scientific equipment is expected to drive the market for microscope software in the forecast period.Globally, there has been a surge in bacterial infections.



Several public investments are being made to combat bacterial infections and to determine their structure through the use of a microscope.The growing applications of microscope software in virus imaging and precision modeling attracts government funding.



For instance, in January 2021, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a UK government department announced funding of $293.15 million (£213 million) for scientific equipment including high-tech microscopes to accelerate virus testing and replace machines that were widely used in COVID-19 research during the epidemic. Therefore, the rise in funding from governments propels the growth of the microscope software market.



The countries covered in the microscope software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

