Microphones Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the microphones market are Knowles Corporation, Goertek, STMicroelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS Technologies, Hosiden, InvenSense, Cirrus Logic, AAC Technologies, and Infineon Technologies.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microphones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247505/?utm_source=GNW


The global microphones market is expected to grow from $2.40 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The microphones market consists of sales of microphones and related services that are used in various applications such as in hearing aids, radios, large venues & events, educational institutions, government and military, and hospitality. A microphone is a type of transducer that converts acoustical energy from one form to another.

The main product types of microphones are wired microphones and wireless microphones.A wireless microphone does not have a physical cable connecting it to the amplifying equipment it is used with.

The user’s voice can be transmitted "wirelessly" to the sound system’s receiver using a wireless microphone system.The sound system amplifies the signal from the receiver before sending it to the speakers.

The technologies used in microphones are electret, MEMS and others that are used for automotive, commercial security and surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, noise monitoring and sensing applications. The microphones are used by studio and broadcasting, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, corporate and hospitality end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microphones market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in themicrophones market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Widespread adoption of smartphones globally contributing to the growth of the microphones market.The demand for mobiles is directly proportional to demand for microphones.

Mobile penetration is rapidly growing day by day across the globe, it is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile phones and half of them are smartphones.Younger people are more likely to have smartphones, access to the internet and use social media to be digitally connected.

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted across 18 advanced economies revealed that, a median of 76% have smart phones compared with a median of 45% in emerging economies.In Japan 69% of men and 63% of women own smartphones.

In 2019, 57% of women and 63% of men own smartphones. Therefore, adoption of mobile phones is expected to increase the microphones market’s growth.

Technical difficulties hampering the adoption of wireless microphones are expected to limit the growth of the microphones market.Due to the obstructions and physical distance between transmitter and receiver wireless microphones are subjected to signal blockages.

In large events, microphone reception fades drastically due to dead zones created by obstructions and physical distance.Although hand free microphones are popular and unobtrusive many people have a habit to turn their heads while talking causing the voice to drop significantly.

Wireless microphones can operate in VHF, UHF, 2.4GHz and 6GHz bands. The obstructions and the signal blockages are some of the technical difficulties that limit the growth of the microphones market.

In both developing and developed economies, devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home are gaining popularity.These devices are manufactured by extensive use of microphones, which are able to respond to human voices.

A smart assistant can perform various tasks such as playing music, news with the help of software that is installed in these smart devices.The home users are interacting with the SPA technology, which is an emerging innovation that is changing the way.

The growing demand for personal home assistance owing to increasing disposable incomes and standard of living are driving revenues in the global microphones market.

In December 2019, Knowles Corporation, a market leader and a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, acquired microphone design assets from AMS AG for a deal amount of $58 million.The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.

AMS AG designs and manufactures advanced sensor solutions and also delivers a broad range of technology solutions for consumer electronics and communication device manufacturers. Products in AMS AG include sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communication, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

The countries covered in the microphones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247505/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Dramatic week in Canadian curling sees widespread changes as season nears close

    The past week in Canadian curling has been nothing short of eye-opening with players joining new teams and entire teams splitting up on both the men's and women's sides. Jennifer Jones' team announcing its break up last week kicked things off, followed by Team Bottcher announcing its split a few days later, and news of Brett Gallant leaving Brad Gushue's team after the season just a day after. For Gushue, who will be representing Canada at the men's curling world championship after winning Olymp

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;