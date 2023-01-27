Microparticulated Whey Protein Sales to Surpass US$ 780 Million by 2033 as Nutritional Needs of Athletes Make News Worldwide: Fact.MR

FACT.MR

This latest report by Fact.MR provides comprehensive data on new trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and constraints that may alter the microparticulated whey protein market dynamics. It provides an in-depth breakdown of market segments such as type, form, application, and region for players to gain a competitive edge.

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global microparticulated whey protein market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. The global market for microparticulated whey protein is estimated to be worth US$ 350 million in 2023 and is set to reach US$ 780 million by 2033. Use of pharmaceutical-grade micronized whey protein is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.



Market growth can be accredited to increased demand for whey protein goods in the food & beverage business, as well as rising awareness of whey protein's health benefits. Food-grade micronized whey protein is primarily used in food & beverage applications, while pharmaceutical-grade micronized whey protein is utilized in pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications.

Increasing inclination toward low-fat foods due to rising health concerns related to obesity is expected to push demand for microparticulated whey proteins. Particulate protein is a certain type of protein that is processed to reduce fat content and substitute it with nutritional value before it can be used in cooking. Microparticulated proteins are processed through thermal and mechanical methods to denature macro proteins into microprotein components.

Microparticulated whey protein aids patients with high cholesterol by allowing them to consume nutrient-dense, fat-free diets in addition to providing health-conscious consumers with fortified nutrition. Owing to this, the micronized protein industry is expected to remain conducive to acceleration between 2023 and 2033.

Due to advanced applications of microparticulated proteins in food processing and nutraceuticals, microparticulated whey protein products have extensive distribution and supply chains around the world. As microparticulated whey protein looks poised to become an essential part of consumers’ daily diets, demand for the same is projected to accelerate in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

North America currently has a 40% share in the global microparticulated whey protein market.

The USA microparticulated whey protein market is projected to escalate at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for microparticulated whey proteins in Japan is predicted to surge at a positive 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Germany microparticulated whey protein market is likely to hold the lion’s share across Europe during the evaluation period.

By application, the ready-to-drink beverages segment currently captures a share of around 40% in the global microparticulated whey protein market.



Growth Drivers:

High demand for healthy and wholesome foods is set to boost progress of the microparticulated whey protein market.

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of whey protein consumption is projected to push acceleration of the market.

Rising popularity of fitness and sports activities is set to boost demand for microparticulated whey protein products.

Surging prevalence of chronic diseases is set to push demand for dietary supplements made from whey microparticle protein as preventive measures.

Restraints:

Entry of new and healthy alternatives to microparticulated whey proteins such as casein, hemp, and vegan pea protein in the market is predicted to hamper sales.

Excessive consumption of microparticulated whey protein can lead to fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, cramps, headache, and reduce appetite.

Competitive Landscape:

The global microparticulated whey protein market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous key players. They are mainly focusing on creating awareness among consumers worldwide about numerous benefits of consuming microparticulated whey protein. Few companies are aiming to expand their production capacities by investing in the development of innovative manufacturing facilities.

For instance,

In 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a beverage concept containing electrolytes and whey protein for sports recovery for athletes. Arla Foods Ingredients aims to support hydration and regeneration through introduction of the beverage.

In 2022, British dairy cooperative First Milk announced a new partnership with Arla Foods Ingredients to produce a special whey protein powder in their Lake District creamery.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

CP Kelco

Makers Nutrition, LLC

Nutra Solutions

Fonterra

Carbery

Arla Foods Ingredients

Leprino Foods



More Valuable Insights on the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market

In this report, Fact.MR highlights key segments anticipated to drive the development of the global microparticulated whey protein market during the forecast period. The report offers an examination of the growth drivers that are expected to boost microparticulated whey protein sales through detailed segmentation such as:

By Type:

Food

Pharma

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Application:

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Dairy Products

Nutritional Products

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the microparticulated whey protein market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the microparticulated whey protein market?

Which region will lead the growth in the global microparticulated whey protein market from 2023 to 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the microparticulated whey protein market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the microparticulated whey protein market from 2023 to 2033?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global microparticulated whey protein market?

