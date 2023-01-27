Microparticulated Whey Protein Sales to Surpass US$ 780 Million by 2033 as Nutritional Needs of Athletes Make News Worldwide: Fact.MR

·6 min read
This latest report by Fact.MR provides comprehensive data on new trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and constraints that may alter the microparticulated whey protein market dynamics. It provides an in-depth breakdown of market segments such as type, form, application, and region for players to gain a competitive edge.

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global microparticulated whey protein market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. The global market for microparticulated whey protein is estimated to be worth US$ 350 million in 2023 and is set to reach US$ 780 million by 2033. Use of pharmaceutical-grade micronized whey protein is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

Market growth can be accredited to increased demand for whey protein goods in the food & beverage business, as well as rising awareness of whey protein's health benefits. Food-grade micronized whey protein is primarily used in food & beverage applications, while pharmaceutical-grade micronized whey protein is utilized in pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications.

Increasing inclination toward low-fat foods due to rising health concerns related to obesity is expected to push demand for microparticulated whey proteins. Particulate protein is a certain type of protein that is processed to reduce fat content and substitute it with nutritional value before it can be used in cooking. Microparticulated proteins are processed through thermal and mechanical methods to denature macro proteins into microprotein components.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get FREE Sample Report! https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7064

Microparticulated whey protein aids patients with high cholesterol by allowing them to consume nutrient-dense, fat-free diets in addition to providing health-conscious consumers with fortified nutrition. Owing to this, the micronized protein industry is expected to remain conducive to acceleration between 2023 and 2033.

Due to advanced applications of microparticulated proteins in food processing and nutraceuticals, microparticulated whey protein products have extensive distribution and supply chains around the world. As microparticulated whey protein looks poised to become an essential part of consumers’ daily diets, demand for the same is projected to accelerate in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

  • North America currently has a 40% share in the global microparticulated whey protein market.

  • The USA microparticulated whey protein market is projected to escalate at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

  • Demand for microparticulated whey proteins in Japan is predicted to surge at a positive 10% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • Germany microparticulated whey protein market is likely to hold the lion’s share across Europe during the evaluation period.

  • By application, the ready-to-drink beverages segment currently captures a share of around 40% in the global microparticulated whey protein market.

Growth Drivers:

  • High demand for healthy and wholesome foods is set to boost progress of the microparticulated whey protein market.

  • Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of whey protein consumption is projected to push acceleration of the market.

  • Rising popularity of fitness and sports activities is set to boost demand for microparticulated whey protein products.

  • Surging prevalence of chronic diseases is set to push demand for dietary supplements made from whey microparticle protein as preventive measures.

Restraints:

  • Entry of new and healthy alternatives to microparticulated whey proteins such as casein, hemp, and vegan pea protein in the market is predicted to hamper sales.

  • Excessive consumption of microparticulated whey protein can lead to fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, cramps, headache, and reduce appetite.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7064

Competitive Landscape:

The global microparticulated whey protein market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous key players. They are mainly focusing on creating awareness among consumers worldwide about numerous benefits of consuming microparticulated whey protein. Few companies are aiming to expand their production capacities by investing in the development of innovative manufacturing facilities.

For instance,

  • In 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a beverage concept containing electrolytes and whey protein for sports recovery for athletes. Arla Foods Ingredients aims to support hydration and regeneration through introduction of the beverage.

  • In 2022, British dairy cooperative First Milk announced a new partnership with Arla Foods Ingredients to produce a special whey protein powder in their Lake District creamery.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

  • CP Kelco

  • Makers Nutrition, LLC

  • Nutra Solutions

  • Fonterra

  • Carbery

  • Arla Foods Ingredients

  • Leprino Foods

More Valuable Insights on the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market

In this report, Fact.MR highlights key segments anticipated to drive the development of the global microparticulated whey protein market during the forecast period. The report offers an examination of the growth drivers that are expected to boost microparticulated whey protein sales through detailed segmentation such as:

By Type:

  • Food

  • Pharma

By Form:

  • Liquid

  • Powder

By Application:

  • Ready-to-drink Beverages

  • Dairy Products

  • Nutritional Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7064

Key Questions Covered in the Microparticulated Whey Protein Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook for the microparticulated whey protein market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the microparticulated whey protein market?

  • Which region will lead the growth in the global microparticulated whey protein market from 2023 to 2033?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the microparticulated whey protein market in 2033?

  • Which are the factors driving the microparticulated whey protein market from 2023 to 2033?

  • Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global microparticulated whey protein market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage in the Food & Beverages Domain

Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Nutritional industries such as medical nutrients, infant & sports nutrition, and commodity markets such as animal food are driving growth in the global whey protein concentrate market. North America is home to a very mature whey protein concentrate market, with over 1,000 food and nutrition goods entering the market in recent years with the ‘Additional Whey Protein Concentrate’ label.

Acidified Whey Protein Market: The global market for acidified whey proteins is evaluated at US$ 136 billion in 2022 and is expected to surge rapidly at a robust CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 330 billion in 2032. With high prevalence of health problems such as obesity and cardiovascular disease, demand for products such as acidified whey protein, deproteinized whey protein, and micronized whey protein is increasing.

Deproteinized Whey Market: The global deproteinized whey market was valued at US$ 5.14 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 8.91 billion in terms of revenue by 2032. Increasing interest in health & fitness has led to high demand for protein add-ons, as well as other nutritional supplements. Currently, China deproteinized whey market is valued at US$ 380.7 million and has a global market share of 7.4%.

