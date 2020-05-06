Micron Waste Announces Record Date for Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, Frankfurt: 7FM2, OTCQB "MICWF"), announces that, further to its news release of April 20, 2020, the company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each two (2) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Micron Waste Technologies Inc.)

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Common Share.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The effective date for the Consolidation is May 12, 2020 and the record date for the Consolidation is May 13, 2020.

The Company advises that the post-consolidation common shares of the Company will trade under the new CUSIP number 59511R207. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged. Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-consolidation common share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., for exchange for new share certificates representing common shares on a post-consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

Story continues

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kal Malhi"

Kal Malhi,

Chairman

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

SOURCE Micron Waste Technologies Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c0458.html