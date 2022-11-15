Micron Unleashes Next-Generation Smartphone Experiences With Ecosystem Adoption and Mass Production of LPDDR5X

Micron Technology, Inc.

Company’s most advanced mobile memory is part of the latest Snapdragon mobile reference design

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory is continuing to gain market traction with the validation of its mobile memory for Qualcomm Technologies’ latest mobile platform for flagship smartphones, its Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2. Notably, Micron’s LPDDR5X is integrated into Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference designs, allowing it to serve as a key example of the benefits that OEMs will see when designing their smartphones using this chipset. Micron is also shipping LPDDR5X in mass production, which will enable the world’s first smartphones with LPDDR5X at peak speeds.



Purpose-built for high-end and flagship smartphones, Micron’s latest LPDDR5X delivers peak speeds at 8.533 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is up to 33% faster than previous-generation LPDDR5.1 This increased speed, up from the 7.5 Gbps Micron supported last fall, provides a boost for high-bandwidth, data-intensive mobile experiences that demand high-performance memory.

“As the unsung hero of smartphone innovation, blazing fast mobile memory is critical to bringing to life the promise of 5G, AI and the massive amounts of data flowing through smartphones today,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “The worldwide shipment and mass production of our LPPDR5X at peak speeds empower the mobile ecosystem to innovate a new generation of devices and emerging apps we can’t yet imagine.”

Micron led the semiconductor industry in sampling and validating LPDDR5X, the fastest, most advanced mobile memory, in November of last year on its first-to-market 1α (1-alpha) node. With this latest milestone, the company continues to accelerate market adoption of LPDDR5X and solidifies its product innovation and leadership in the mobile ecosystem, following industry-first launches for LPDDR5, 1α-based LPDDR4X, 176-layer NAND-based UFS 3.1 and uMCP5 solutions.

“Fast, powerful memory is critical to unleashing the lightning fast connectivity, dynamic experiences and revolutionary performance that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promises,” said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Micron’s LPDDR5X memory, supporting 8.5 Gbps, brings the unprecedented speeds and energy efficiency our chipsets demand.”

These new levels of memory performance are increasingly critical for feeding massive amounts of data to the multiple heterogeneous processing engines built into today’s complex smartphone processors. As mobile workloads grow more sophisticated, these advanced chipsets rely on high data rates to ensure seamless multitasking across applications and to enable artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing, augmented and virtual reality, immersive graphics and high-resolution camera use cases like night and portrait modes.

Micron’s mobile memory and storage solutions are purpose-built to fuel the next wave of 5G and AI-enabled smartphone experiences — balancing demands for capacity and computational processing with size constraints, cost effectiveness and power efficiency. Micron’s deep relationships with smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners around the world equip the mobile ecosystem to gain an enhanced experience with its low-power, high-performance solutions, extensive technical expertise and dedication to innovation.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

1 Comparing peak data rates for LPDDR5X (8.533 Gbps) to previous-generation LPDDR5 (6.4 Gbps) DRAM based on published JEDEC specifications



