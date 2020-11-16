Has Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Got What It Takes To Become A Multi-Bagger?

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Micron Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$54b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Thus, Micron Technology has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Micron Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Micron Technology here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Micron Technology's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. However it looks like Micron Technology might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Micron Technology's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Micron Technology's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 275% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Micron Technology you'll probably want to know about.

