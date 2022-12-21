Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

·13 min read
Micron navigates industry conditions with supply cuts and expense reductions

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended December 1, 2022.

Fiscal Q1 2023 highlights

  • Revenue of $4.09 billion versus $6.64 billion for the prior quarter and $7.69 billion for the same period last year

  • GAAP net loss of $195 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

  • Non-GAAP net loss of $39 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

  • Operating cash flow of $943 million versus $3.78 billion for the prior quarter and $3.94 billion for the same period last year

“Micron delivered fiscal first quarter revenue and EPS within guidance ranges despite challenging conditions during the quarter,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Micron’s strong technology, manufacturing and financial position put us on solid footing to navigate the near-term environment, and we are taking decisive actions to cut our supply and expenses. We expect improving customer inventories to enable higher revenue in the fiscal second half, and to deliver strong profitability once we get past this downturn.”

Quarterly Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1)

 

Non-GAAP(2)

FQ1-23

FQ4-22

FQ1-22

 

FQ1-23

FQ4-22

FQ1-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

4,085

 

$

6,643

 

$

7,687

 

 

$

4,085

 

$

6,643

 

$

7,687

 

Gross margin

 

893

 

 

2,622

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

934

 

 

2,676

 

 

3,616

 

percent of revenue

 

21.9

%

 

39.5

%

 

46.4

%

 

 

22.9

%

 

40.3

%

 

47.0

%

Operating expenses

 

1,102

 

 

1,101

 

 

934

 

 

 

999

 

 

1,014

 

 

891

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(209

)

 

1,521

 

 

2,631

 

 

 

(65

)

 

1,662

 

 

2,725

 

percent of revenue

 

(5.1

%)

 

22.9

%

 

34.2

%

 

 

(1.6

%)

 

25.0

%

 

35.4

%

Net income (loss)

 

(195

)

 

1,492

 

 

2,306

 

 

 

(39

)

 

1,621

 

 

2,471

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

 

(0.18

)

 

1.35

 

 

2.04

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

1.45

 

 

2.16

 


Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $2.47 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.53 billion. Micron repurchased approximately 8.6 million shares of its common stock for $425 million during the first quarter of 2023 and ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.08 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $1.81 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2023:

FQ2-23

GAAP(1) Outlook

Non-GAAP(2) Outlook

 

 

 

Revenue

$3.80 billion ± $200 million

$3.80 billion ± $200 million

Gross margin

7.5% ± 2.5%

8.5% ± 2.5%

Operating expenses

$1.08 billion ± $15 million

$945 million ± $15 million

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

($0.79) ± $0.10

($0.62) ± $0.10


Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, net cash, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

1st Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

 

December 1,
2022

September 1,
2022

December 2,
2021

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

4,085

 

$

6,643

 

$

7,687

 

Cost of goods sold

 

3,192

 

 

4,021

 

 

4,122

 

Gross margin

 

893

 

 

2,622

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

849

 

 

839

 

 

712

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

251

 

 

280

 

 

259

 

Restructure and asset impairments

 

13

 

 

5

 

 

38

 

Other operating (income) expense, net

 

(11

)

 

(23

)

 

(75

)

Operating income (loss)

 

(209

)

 

1,521

 

 

2,631

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

88

 

 

54

 

 

10

 

Interest expense

 

(51

)

 

(45

)

 

(45

)

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

(4

)

 

23

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(176

)

 

1,553

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(8

)

 

(56

)

 

(219

)

Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees

 

(11

)

 

(5

)

 

4

 

Net income (loss)

$

(195

)

$

1,492

 

$

2,306

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.18

)

$

1.36

 

$

2.06

 

Diluted

 

(0.18

)

 

1.35

 

 

2.04

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares used in per share calculations

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,090

 

 

1,097

 

 

1,119

 

Diluted

 

1,090

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,130

 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

As of

December 1,
2022

September 1,
2022

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

9,574

 

$

8,262

 

Short-term investments

 

1,007

 

 

1,069

 

Receivables

 

3,318

 

 

5,130

 

Inventories

 

8,359

 

 

6,663

 

Other current assets

 

663

 

 

657

 

Total current assets

 

22,921

 

 

21,781

 

Long-term marketable investments

 

1,426

 

 

1,647

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

39,335

 

 

38,549

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

693

 

 

678

 

Intangible assets

 

428

 

 

421

 

Deferred tax assets

 

672

 

 

702

 

Goodwill

 

1,228

 

 

1,228

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

1,171

 

 

1,277

 

Total assets

$

67,874

 

$

66,283

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,438

 

$

6,090

 

Current debt

 

171

 

 

103

 

Other current liabilities

 

916

 

 

1,346

 

Total current liabilities

 

6,525

 

 

7,539

 

Long-term debt

 

10,094

 

 

6,803

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

625

 

 

610

 

Noncurrent unearned government incentives

 

516

 

 

589

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

808

 

 

835

 

Total liabilities

 

18,568

 

 

16,376

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

Common stock

 

123

 

 

123

 

Additional capital

 

10,335

 

 

10,197

 

Retained earnings

 

46,873

 

 

47,274

 

Treasury stock

 

(7,552

)

 

(7,127

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(473

)

 

(560

)

Total equity

 

49,306

 

 

49,907

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

67,874

 

$

66,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

December 1,
2022

December 2,
2021

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(195

)

$

2,306

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets

 

1,921

 

 

1,671

 

Stock-based compensation

 

146

 

 

118

 

(Gain) loss on debt repurchases

 

 

 

83

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Receivables

 

1,842

 

 

67

 

Inventories

 

(1,697

)

 

(344

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(1,056

)

 

(42

)

Other

 

(18

)

 

79

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

943

 

 

3,938

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

 

(2,449

)

 

(3,265

)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(90

)

 

(528

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

358

 

 

313

 

Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities

 

4

 

 

124

 

Proceeds from government incentives

 

2

 

 

55

 

Proceeds from sale of Lehi, Utah fab

 

 

 

893

 

Other

 

(91

)

 

(77

)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

(2,266

)

 

(2,485

)

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

3,349

 

 

2,000

 

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program

 

(425

)

 

(259

)

Payments of dividends to shareholders

 

(126

)

 

(112

)

Payments on equipment purchase contracts

 

(47

)

 

(78

)

Repayments of debt

 

(20

)

 

(1,949

)

Other

 

(99

)

 

(115

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

2,632

 

 

(513

)

 

 

 

Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(6

)

 

(6

)

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

1,303

 

 

934

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

8,339

 

 

7,829

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

9,642

 

$

8,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)

Debt Activity

On November 3, 2022, we entered into a Term Loan Agreement consisting of three tranches and borrowed $2.60 billion in aggregate principal amount, including $927 million due November 3, 2025, $746 million due November 3, 2026, and $927 million due November 3, 2027. Borrowings under the Term Loan Agreement will bear interest at adjusted term SOFR plus an applicable interest rate margin ranging from 1.00% to 2.00%, varying by tranche and depending on our corporate credit ratings.

On October 31, 2022, we issued $750 million principal amount of senior notes due 2029 in a public offering and received net proceeds of $744 million. The notes bear interest at a rate of 6.750% per year and will mature on November 1, 2029.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

1st Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

 

December 1,
2022

September 1,
2022

December 2,
2021

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

$

893

 

$

2,622

 

$

3,565

 

Stock-based compensation

 

36

 

 

49

 

 

43

 

Other

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

8

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

934

 

$

2,676

 

$

3,616

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

1,102

 

$

1,101

 

$

934

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(90

)

 

(82

)

 

(73

)

Restructure and asset impairments

 

(13

)

 

(5

)

 

(38

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

68

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

999

 

$

1,014

 

$

891

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(209

)

$

1,521

 

$

2,631

 

Stock-based compensation

 

126

 

 

131

 

 

116

 

Restructure and asset impairments

 

13

 

 

5

 

 

38

 

Other

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

(60

)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(65

)

$

1,662

 

$

2,725

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(195

)

$

1,492

 

$

2,306

 

Stock-based compensation

 

126

 

 

131

 

 

116

 

Restructure and asset impairments

 

13

 

 

5

 

 

38

 

Amortization of debt discount and other costs

 

5

 

 

6

 

 

9

 

(Gain) loss on debt repurchases

 

 

 

 

 

83

 

Other

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

(60

)

Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments

 

7

 

 

(18

)

 

(21

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(39

)

$

1,621

 

$

2,471

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

1,090

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,130

 

Adjustment for stock-based compensation

 

 

 

15

 

 

11

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

1,090

 

 

1,121

 

 

1,141

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.18

)

$

1.35

 

$

2.04

 

Effects of the above adjustments

 

0.14

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.12

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.04

)

$

1.45

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

 

1st Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

 

December 1,
2022

September 1,
2022

December 2,
2021

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

943

 

$

3,777

 

$

3,938

 

 

 

 

 

Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

 

(2,449

)

 

(3,613

)

 

(3,265

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

 

23

 

 

30

 

 

21

 

Payments on equipment purchase contracts

 

(47

)

 

(9

)

 

(78

)

Amounts funded by partners

 

2

 

 

11

 

 

55

 

Investments in capital expenditures, net

 

(2,471

)

 

(3,581

)

 

(3,267

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

(1,528

)

$

196

 

$

671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


As of

December 1,
2022

September 1,
2022

December 2,
2021

 

 

 

 

Cash and short-term investments

$

10,581

 

$

9,331

 

$

9,580

 

Current and noncurrent restricted cash

 

68

 

 

77

 

 

83

 

Long-term marketable investments

 

1,426

 

 

1,647

 

 

1,817

 

Current and long-term debt

 

(10,265

)

 

(6,906

)

 

(7,022

)

Net cash

$

1,810

 

$

4,149

 

$

4,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management routinely excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;

  • Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;

  • Acquisition-related costs;

  • Employee severance;

  • Gains and losses from settlements;

  • Restructure and asset impairments;

  • Amortization of debt discount and other costs;

  • Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;

  • Gains and losses from business acquisition activities; and

  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ2-23

GAAP Outlook

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP Outlook

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$3.80 billion ± $200 million

 

 

 

$3.80 billion ± $200 million

Gross margin

7.5% ± 2.5%

 

~1%

A

 

8.5% ± 2.5%

Operating expenses

$1.08 billion ± $15 million

 

$137 million

B

 

$945 million ± $15 million

Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)

($0.79) ± $0.10

 

$0.17

A, B, C

 

($0.62) ± $0.10


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)

 

 

 

 

A

Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold

$

40

A

Other – cost of goods sold

 

4

B

Stock-based compensation – research and development

 

62

B

Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative

 

45

B

Restructure and asset impairments

 

30

C

Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments

 

8

 

 

$

189

 

 

 

 

(1) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share based on approximately 1.09 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

CONTACT: Contacts: Farhan Ahmad Investor Relations farhanahmad@micron.com (408) 834-1927 Erica Rodriguez Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873


