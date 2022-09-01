Micron announces huge expansion at its Boise campus. Here’s what we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

One of Boise’s signature businesses announced Thursday that it will perform a major expansion of its campus here.

Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $15 billion through 2030 to build a new fab for memory manufacturing at its Southeast Boise campus.

The company called it the largest private investment in Idaho history in its press release.

The center will create more than 17,000 American jobs, including about 2,000 for Micron, the company said in the release.

The investment follows the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act by Congress, which was signed by President Joe Biden. Incentives provided by Idaho also played a role, Micron said in its release.

“Today’s announcement by Micron is another big win for America,” Biden said in a written statement provided to the Idaho Statesman. “Just this week, we’ve seen First Solar, Toyota, Honda, and Corning make major announcements of new investments and new jobs as a direct result of my economic plan. In our future, we will make EVs, chips, fiber optics, and other critical components here in America, and we will have an economy built from the bottom up and middle out.”