Micromax IN 1B Offers Different Android Flavours: Which Variant Will You Pick?

Micromax In 1B was supposed to go on sale on November 26, but the sale was postponed at the last moment due to logistical issues, Micromax said. Soon after the smartphone's sale was delayed, it has been discovered that the Micromax In 1B runs on different Android versions for different variants. The 2GB RAM variant of the Micromax In 1B runs on Android 10 (Go Edition), while the higher-spec 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant runs on standard Android. Go Edition is a stripped down version of Android for smartphones with less RAM and a slower processor.

Micromax is offering two kinds of Android OS in two variants of the same smartphone. The reason for this is not known, but putting a toned down version of software on a lower RAM model does make sense. It was earlier reported that Google will make smartphones with 2GB RAM or less to mandatorily run on Android 10. Micromax founder Rahul Sharma had said during the launch presentation that all smartphones will run on stock Android. However, the folks at NDTV Gadgets 360 confirmed from Micromax that the 2GB variant of the Micromax In 1B runs on the toned-down version of Android 10. The Micromax In Note 1, the other smartphone in the In series runs on stock Android 10 with some customisations.

It is not known as to when the Micromax In 1B will go on sale again, after the November 26 delay. The 2GB variant of Micromax In 1B costs Rs 6,999 while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 7,999. In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. It packs up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.