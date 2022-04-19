Microcatheters Market - Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | MDC Research

The prominent players in the global microcatheters market are ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Pune, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcatheters market is driven by incessantly increasing patient pool, upsurge in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing focus on R&D by key players and growing number of Ambulatory Care Centres & Office Based Labs (OBL). Moreover, increasing preference of minimally invasive procedures, rise in medical tourism, technological advancements & introduction of new cost effective products have been pivotal in contributing to the extensive growth of the global microcatheters market. However, high cost of microcatheters and lack of awareness in the developing nations is likely to restrain the market to a certain extent.

"The global Microcatheters Market is estimated to be valued over USD 1.74 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030."

Microcatheters Market by Region

The global microcatheters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia Pacific holds the dominant share of the microcatheters market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing adoption of microcatheters in countries such as China and Japan. Presence of large patient pool and rising prevalence of several diseases in this region fosters regional business growth in the forecast period.


Table of contents:

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Ecosystem

      1. Market Classification

      2. Geographic Scope

      3. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020 ; Base Year – 2021 ; Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    1. Research Framework

    2. Data Collection Technique

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Methodology

      1. Bottoms Up Approach

      2. Top Down Approach

    5. Data Validation and Triangulation

      1. Market Forecasting Model

      2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

  3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

    1. Overview

    2. Drivers

    3. Barriers/Challenges

    4. Opportunities

  5. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

    1. Technological Advancements

    2. Application Horizon Assessment

    3. Industry Speaks

  6. GLOBAL MICROCATHETERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Diagnostics Microcatheters

    2. Delivery Microcatheters

    3. Aspiration Microcatheters

    4. Steerable Microcatheters

  7. GLOBAL MICROCATHETERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT DESIGN

    1. Dual-Lumen Microcatheters

    2. Single-Lumen Microcatheters

Continued..

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Microcatheters Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Microcatheters Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Microcatheters Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Microcatheters Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Microcatheters Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Microcatheters Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Microcatheters Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Microcatheters Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Microcatheters Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Microcatheters Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Microcatheters Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Microcatheters Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses. These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry .The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


