Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Disease Fueling Demand
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market
Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Workflow; By Application; By Disease; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome sample preparation technology market size is expected to reach USD 408.97 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The drastic lifestyle change has led to many infectious diseases driving the market growth. In addition, the advancement in technology to cure such illnesses and government emphasis on using microbiome kits is also contributing to the growth of the industry.
The rising R&D investment by key players for the development of novel therapies and diagnosis of the disease is one of the factors supporting the market growth. In addition, DNA sequencing plays a major role in investigating the characteristics of microbes and constant improvement to develop innovative products and therapies is expected to drive market growth.
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report Highlights
The demand for the consumable segment is growing, and majorly library quantification & amplification kits have seen a significant surge due to their effective processing, which is expected to drive product demand.
The extraction/isolation segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance as it provides accurate data about the effect of the microbiome on various microbes.
Metagenomic is the second largest segment to grow over the forecast period as it identifies numerous pathogens and allows microbiome characterization much easier, which is fueling the market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the collaboration of many companies to develop proper microbiome therapeutics across various developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Japan.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
126
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$256.02 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$408.97 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.0%
Regions Covered
Global
The publisher has segmented the microbiome sample preparation technology market report based on product, workflow, application, disease, end-use, and region:
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Instruments
Extraction System
Workstation
Liquid Handling Instrument
Consumables
Purification/Extraction Kits
Library Prep Kits
DNA Library Preparation Kits
RNA Library Preparation Kits
Library Quantitation & Amplification Kits
Clean-Up & Selection Kits
Microbiome DNA Enrichment
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Workflow Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Sample Extraction/Isolation
Sample Quantification
Quality Control
Fragmentation Library Preparation
Target Enrichment
Library Quantification
Pooling
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
DNA Sequencing
Whole-Genome Sequencing
RNA Sequencing
Methylation Sequencing
Metagenomics
Single Cell Sequencing
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Disease Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Autoimmune Disorder
Cancer
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Diagnostic Labs
Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Insights
5. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Product
6. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Workflow
7. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Application
8. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Disease
9. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by End-Use
10. Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Abbvie Inc
Agilent Technologies Inc.
AOBiome LLC
BGI
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Dupont
Eligo Bioscience
Enterome Bioscience
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Illumine,Inc
Kaleido
LNC Therapeutics LLC
Maat Pharma
Merck & Co. Inc
Perkin Elmer Inc. QIAGEN
Rebiotix Inc
Second Genome
Seres Therapeutics
Synthetic Biologics Inc.
Vedanta Biosciences Inc
Vithera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s3q3l
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900