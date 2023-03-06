Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Size to Reach USD 76.16 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

Increased spending on skincare products and growing sales of products enriched with postbiotics and prebiotics will push product adoption in the emerging region. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the microbiome cosmetic products due to the region is the biggest market for probiotics in beauty products, followed by a high global demand, raising the overall need in the APAC region.

Newark, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the microbiome cosmetic products market will grow from USD 45.71 million in 2022 and reach USD 76.16 million by 2030. In just eight years, microbiome cosmetic products has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Disposable income is the personal per capita income of households after deducting income taxes and is available for saving and spending. The rising per capita disposable income improves customer buying power and readiness to pay. APAC is considered the engine of global growth and delivers outstanding growth opportunities for the market.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13141

Key Insight of Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market



Asia Pacific to account for largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the microbiome cosmetic products market. Key factors favouring the growth of the microbiome cosmetic products market in Asia Pacific include the growing demand for healthcare and skincare products, increasing per capita disposable income, and transforming lifestyles, Asia-cosmetics Pacific's care business presents new opportunities for market development. One of Asia's most essential skin care requirements is products valuable for skin sensitiveness and related conditions, which is the favourable reason to assume that microbiome-focused products have strong hold in the region.



Story continues

Probiotics Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 36% in 2022



The type segment is divided into prebiotics, postbiotics and probiotics. The probiotics segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% in 2022. Some elements pushing probiotic cosmetics sales include growing educated and well-trained customers, more understanding towards probiotic moisturizer benefits, and raising choice for prebiotics and probiotic skincare. The processing of different ingredients in cosmetic and skin care products, like Vitreoscilla, Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and other ferments, is pushing the growth of probiotic cosmetics.



Creams and Moisturizers Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 18% in 2022



The application segment is divided into serum, creams & moisturizer, toner, oil, mist, and others. The creams and moisturizers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 18% in 2022. Large product availability and higher suitability with various skin-related issues like ageing and hormone will generate the demand for the product. Similarly, better complexion, enhanced skin texture, and a long-term effect on the skin are the critical reasons to push high sales for the segment.



Online Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 25% in 2022



The distribution channel segment is divided into specialty stores, exclusive brand store, hypermarket/supermarket, online, and others. The online segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25% in 2022. Online channel sales have increased by double digits since the pandemic. Comfort in buying, discounted prices, and product comparison are the major hit elements to push sales through the online channel. Another critical trend witnessed is the company’s online store. Different companies are now just selling products on their website.



Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13141



Advancement in market



In August 2021: SILAB founded PEPTILIUM, an anti-ageing active ingredient rich in natural biopeptides purified at 96%, transversality, harmlessness and combining power. It is brought from the co-product of a super-fruit, the cranberry, from a traced and responsible supply chain, which is part of a sustainable approach.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Replenishes the Skin with Good Bacteria



Probiotic-infused skincare products act similarly to probiotics for gut health. They nourish the skin with a significant dose of good bacteria that may be lost due to over-washing, medical conditions etc. In the absence of good ones, it takes no time for harmful bacteria to come and cause significant damage to the skin. So, such skin care products manage to have sufficiently good bacteria.



Restraint: Increase the risk of skin infection



The risk of skin infections is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the prediction period. Regardless, over the assessment period, the increased cost of skin microbiome products and poor knowledge of microbe-derived products are foreseen to hinder the market growth.



Opportunity: Expansion of the Standardized Retail Industry in Developing Countries



Disposable income is the personal per capita income of households after deducting income taxes and is available for saving and spending. The rising per capita disposable income improves customer purchasing ability and readiness to pay. APAC is considered the backbone of global growth and delivers outstanding growth opportunities for the market. High economic growth and increasing income levels will likely raise the need for microbiome cosmetic products. Similarly, the growing population in middle-class in growing nations is boosting consumer expectations for the product, which has led to the development of product manufacturers associated with the global microbiome cosmetic products market. Rapid economic development, an increasing mid-income population, and heavy migration rates from rural to urban areas have led to an inflow of international retailers globally.



Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/microbiome-cosmetic-products-market-13141

Some of the major players operating in the microbiome cosmetic products market are:



• Algenist

• Amore Pacific

• Aurelia Probiotic Skincare

• Bebe & Bella

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• DSM

• Eminence Organic Skin Care

• Esse

• First Aid Beauty

• Johnson & Johnson

• L’Oreal

• LaFlore

• Marie Veroniquer

• Mother Dirt

• Osea

• Pacifica

• Revlon

• Symbiome

• Biophile

• Unilever



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Prebiotics

• Postbiotics

• Probiotics



By Application:



• Serum

• Creams & Moisturizer

• Toner

• Oil

• Mist

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Specialty Stores

• Exclusive brand store

• Hypermarket/supermarket

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13141/single



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



