Microbial Protein for Feed Market Worth $308.05 Million, Globally, by 2028 - Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global microbial protein for feed market size is growing from USD 141.09 million in 2022 to USD 308.05 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Microbial Protein for Feed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bacteria, Yeast, and Others) and Application (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and Others)” the global microbial protein for feed market growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable feed protein and nutritional benefits of microbial protein over conventional feed protein sources.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Microbial Protein for Feed Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029836


Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 141.09 Million in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 308.05 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

193

No. of Tables

107

No. of Charts & Figures

102

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Source, and Application


Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global microbial protein for feed market include Calysta, Inc.; Avecom; Arbiom; KnipBio; ICC; and Alltech. Players operating in the microbial protein for feed market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. For instance, in April 2022, MicroHarvest GmbH, a German biotechnology start-up, developed a process of manufacturing microbial protein through bacterial fermentation of sugar derived from agricultural and food side streams. The company claims that the process is one of the fastest microbial protein manufacturing techniques as it converts the raw materials into protein in one day. Soy protein requires approximately three months, from harvesting to protein extraction, whereas animal protein requires a few months to produce an equivalent amount. Moreover, the process is faster than the existing microbial protein manufacturing process, such as CO2 fermentation and methane fermentation. The company has already achieved the target of producing 100 kg of protein per week. Such innovative production processes are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the coming years.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029836


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the economies and industries due to the disruption of global supply chains, shortage of raw materials and laborers, and shutdown of manufacturing units, leading to a huge slump in product manufacturing and distribution activities. Problems in logistic supply chains led to the pause in international exports and imports. Moreover, during the peak of the pandemic, various countries, including China, closed livestock and poultry trading and slaughter markets in most of the regions. Such barriers in the livestock industry hampered the demand for feed ingredients which had a negative impact on the demand for microbial protein for feed during the pandemic.

However, in 2021, governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, the UK, and France, revoked various restrictions and permitted businesses to operate at full capacity. This helped manufacturers in the animal feed industry to overcome the demand and supply gaps. Also, the awareness and inclination toward sustainable protein sources increased, favoring the growth of the microbial protein for feed market.

In 2021, Europe held the largest share of the global microbial protein for feed market; however, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The governments of European countries are supporting companies are start-ups that develop microbial protein for animal feed to achieve sustainability goals and minimize environmental footprints. PEKILO, a mycoprotein offered by eniferBio (a Finland-based modern biotech company and a mycoprotein start-up), has been in use for more than 15 years in animal nutrition, and it is approved for this use in the European Union (EU). The improved PEKILO has been validated for aquafeed application in the first round of testing with promising results. Research on the use of this microbial protein in pet food production is still ongoing. Moreover, in October 2021, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) awarded eniferBio the BlueInvest Grant worth US$ 1.9 million to support the commercialization of their revolutionary new PEKILO aquafeed protein ingredient. Such investments favor microbial protein for feed market growth in the region. Thus, the presence of key players in the market and their strategic developments influence the growth of microbial protein for feed market in Europe.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029836


Nutritional Benefits of Microbial Protein over Conventional Feed Protein Sources

Proteins are the primary building blocks of life and are responsible for cellular growth, muscle growth, and tissue repair. The livestock industry fulfills the growing demand for protein globally, which requires animal feed enriched with crude protein for better nutrition of livestock animals. Microbial protein is one of the significant sources of crude protein. There are many nutritional benefits of including microbial protein in animal feed. Microbial protein contains more than 70% crude protein, whereas soymeal contains 40–50% crude protein, and fish meal contains 60–65% crude protein. Moreover, it has an ideal amino acid profile, including higher valine, tryptophan, isoleucine, and leucine compared to fish meals. Microbial protein inclusion improves the performance of livestock animals. Thus, various nutritional benefits of adding microbial protein to livestock diets are driving its demand among feed manufacturers, further propelling the market growth.

Microbial Protein for Feed Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the microbial protein for feed market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, and others. The aquaculture segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the poultry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Proteinaceous feed stimulates strong growth performance in chickens. Moreover, the incorporation of poultry feed with 5–10% of microbial protein increases the feed conversion ratio and reduces fat content in chicken. The demand for poultry meat is growing rapidly, with the majority of people preferring chicken over beef and pork due to its low fat and high protein content, which eventually increases the demand for high-protein poultry feed. However, with the rising concerns about the environmental impacts of soybean meal and fishmeal, the need for sustainable proteins has increased significantly. Microbial proteins have a more than 70% crude protein content and an ideal essential amino acid profile. Moreover, they can be produced sustainably, unlike soybean meal and fishmeal. These nutritional and economic benefits drive their demand across the poultry feed industry.


Buy Premium Copy of Microbial Protein for Feed Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029836



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Feed Protein Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Plants, Animals); Product (Oilseed Meal, Fishmeal, Animal By-Product Meal, Others); Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography

Global Yeast Ingredients Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Yeast extracts, Autolyzed yeast, Yeast cell wall, Yeast-based flavors); Source (Baker's yeast, Brewer's yeast); Application (Food, Feed and pet food, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography

Global Yeast Extract Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed), Form (Powder, Paste, and Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Global Nutritional Yeast Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Spent Yeast, Yeast Derivatives, Active Dry Yeastjute, Others); Application (Food Industry, Poultry, Livestock, Pharmaceutical, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Conevenience Stores, Online Stores, Others.) and Geography

Global Aquaculture Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Culture Environment (Freshwater, Marine Water, and Brackish Water) and Product Type (Fish, Aquatic Plants, Crustaceans, Mollusca, and Others)

Global Protein Supplements Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Casein Protein Supplements, Whey Protein Supplements, Egg Protein Supplements, MPC Protein Supplements, Soy Protein Supplements, Others); Source (Animal, Plant); Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Others); End-Use Supplements (Powder Supplements, Bars, Ready to Drink Supplements) and Geography

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Protein Flour); Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others); Application (Protein Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Protein Bars, Bakery Product, Nutrition Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Others) and Geography

Global Poultry Feed Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Poultry Type (Layers, Broilers, Turkeys, and Others), Form (Mashed, Pellets, Crumbles, and Others), and Category (Organic and Conventional)

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Minerals, Acidifiers, Lipids, And Others) and Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others)

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bacteria, Yeast , Fungi); Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Others); Form (Dry, Liquid) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/microbial-protein-for-feed-market


Latest Stories

  • Russia will keep selling cheap oil at bumped-up levels to India - this is why they're both in it for the long haul, a top analyst explains

    "The interaction between these two countries will be much longer than the naysayers might assume, because there's a mutual interest in having it longer," Kpler analyst Viktor Katona told Insider.

  • New phase, new you: Here are 3 crucial things you must let go of in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • More than 600 Nordstrom Vancouver employees 'shocked' to be losing jobs

    Nordstrom's decision to close its Canadian stores will result in 643 job losses at its two B.C. locations, one in downtown Vancouver and the other in Langley. The upscale U.S.-based retailer made the announcement on Thursday. In court filings, it says it has lost money every single year since it opened in Canada in 2014. "The whole store is shocked," Nordstrom employee Roy Jiang told CBC shortly after the news broke. "Even our manager is crying." Jiang works at the downtown Vancouver store, loca

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Peruvian communities to resume blockade of crucial "mining corridor"

    Andean communities in Peru will resume a blockade of a crucial highway used by major copper producers next week, two local leaders said on Saturday, following a truce that had allowed mining companies to restart production. Peru, the world's second largest copper producer, has been facing protests since the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, including blockades of roads through which the mining companies obtain supplies for their operations. The communities surrounding mining operations in the interior of Peru have been in conflict with the companies for years, demanding greater share of the profits from resource exploitation.

  • I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.

    Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.

  • Here's how much the typical worker makes at 19 retail companies, from Amazon to Walmart

    Public companies must disclose their workers' median annual pay, so Insider rounded up the numbers from major retail brands.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • These Are The 6 Cheapest Grocery Stores In America—And You Won't Believe Who Made The List

    Hint: Whole Foods is nowhere to be found.

  • 8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day

    Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs arm among bidders in possible $10 bln Subway sale, Sky News says

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm is among the suitors for the U.S. based sandwich chain Subway, which has been put up for sale with an estimated $10 billion price tag, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bain Capital, TPG and TDR Capital are also among the other suitors, the report added. Goldman Sachs and TPG declined to comment.

  • The EEOC said an airline fired a woman for being pregnant. Here’s what the airline did

    Aruba Airlines will pay $75,000 as part of a consent decree after an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit in Miami federal court alleged the airline fired a financial analyst for getting pregnant.

  • Amazon to close 8 Go convenience stores in latest cost-cutting moves

    Despite the store closures, Amazon said the company is committed to the Go format and will continue to open locations.

  • UPDATE 3-China leans on coal amid energy security push

    China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system. Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years. The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2% of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.

  • 20 Ways To Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

    Envision that perfect, comfortable retirement: You're on the beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on a cocktail. Or maybe you're at home indulging in hobbies, taking long morning walks and spending...

  • RPT-UPDATE 3-China leans on coal amid energy security push

    China's state planner underlined a greater role for coal in its power supply on Sunday, saying the fossil fuel would be used to improve the reliability and security of its energy system. Soaring global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic supply disruption have prompted Beijing to step up its focus on energy security in recent years. The world's second-biggest economy relied on coal to generate 56.2% of its electricity last year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, but has significantly boosted its use of natural gas and renewable energy in recent years to lower carbon emissions.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...

  • Hancock's overzealous ‘pingdemic’ crippled Britain's economy - and we're still paying the price

    It was, for several months at least, the most dreaded sound in any factory, warehouse, shop or cafe. Ping. The NHS app notifying a colleague they had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. In a flash, workers would depart, and schedules would have to be hastily re-organised.

  • EV Charging Supplier Sees US Raising Costs by Cutting Off China

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Zerova Technologies is riding a boom spurred by demand for greener cars in the US. The maker of electric-vehicle charging systems is also navigating Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, and according to Chief Executive Officer Jay Yang, it isn’t an altogether positive law.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s