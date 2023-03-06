Microbial Protein for Feed Market Worth $308.05 Million, Globally, by 2028 - Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The global microbial protein for feed market size is growing from USD 141.09 million in 2022 to USD 308.05 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.

According to The Insight Partners, " Microbial Protein for Feed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bacteria, Yeast, and Others) and Application (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and Others)" the global microbial protein for feed market growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable feed protein and nutritional benefits of microbial protein over conventional feed protein sources.





Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 141.09 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 308.05 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 107 No. of Charts & Figures 102 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, and Application





Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global microbial protein for feed market include Calysta, Inc.; Avecom; Arbiom; KnipBio; ICC; and Alltech. Players operating in the microbial protein for feed market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. For instance, in April 2022, MicroHarvest GmbH, a German biotechnology start-up, developed a process of manufacturing microbial protein through bacterial fermentation of sugar derived from agricultural and food side streams. The company claims that the process is one of the fastest microbial protein manufacturing techniques as it converts the raw materials into protein in one day. Soy protein requires approximately three months, from harvesting to protein extraction, whereas animal protein requires a few months to produce an equivalent amount. Moreover, the process is faster than the existing microbial protein manufacturing process, such as CO2 fermentation and methane fermentation. The company has already achieved the target of producing 100 kg of protein per week. Such innovative production processes are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Microbial Protein for Feed Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the economies and industries due to the disruption of global supply chains, shortage of raw materials and laborers, and shutdown of manufacturing units, leading to a huge slump in product manufacturing and distribution activities. Problems in logistic supply chains led to the pause in international exports and imports. Moreover, during the peak of the pandemic, various countries, including China, closed livestock and poultry trading and slaughter markets in most of the regions. Such barriers in the livestock industry hampered the demand for feed ingredients which had a negative impact on the demand for microbial protein for feed during the pandemic.

However, in 2021, governments of various countries, such as the US, China, India, the UK, and France, revoked various restrictions and permitted businesses to operate at full capacity. This helped manufacturers in the animal feed industry to overcome the demand and supply gaps. Also, the awareness and inclination toward sustainable protein sources increased, favoring the growth of the microbial protein for feed market.

In 2021, Europe held the largest share of the global microbial protein for feed market ; however, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The governments of European countries are supporting companies are start-ups that develop microbial protein for animal feed to achieve sustainability goals and minimize environmental footprints. PEKILO, a mycoprotein offered by eniferBio (a Finland-based modern biotech company and a mycoprotein start-up), has been in use for more than 15 years in animal nutrition, and it is approved for this use in the European Union (EU). The improved PEKILO has been validated for aquafeed application in the first round of testing with promising results. Research on the use of this microbial protein in pet food production is still ongoing. Moreover, in October 2021, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) awarded eniferBio the BlueInvest Grant worth US$ 1.9 million to support the commercialization of their revolutionary new PEKILO aquafeed protein ingredient. Such investments favor microbial protein for feed market growth in the region. Thus, the presence of key players in the market and their strategic developments influence the growth of microbial protein for feed market in Europe.





Nutritional Benefits of Microbial Protein over Conventional Feed Protein Sources

Proteins are the primary building blocks of life and are responsible for cellular growth, muscle growth, and tissue repair. The livestock industry fulfills the growing demand for protein globally, which requires animal feed enriched with crude protein for better nutrition of livestock animals. Microbial protein is one of the significant sources of crude protein. There are many nutritional benefits of including microbial protein in animal feed. Microbial protein contains more than 70% crude protein, whereas soymeal contains 40–50% crude protein, and fish meal contains 60–65% crude protein. Moreover, it has an ideal amino acid profile, including higher valine, tryptophan, isoleucine, and leucine compared to fish meals. Microbial protein inclusion improves the performance of livestock animals. Thus, various nutritional benefits of adding microbial protein to livestock diets are driving its demand among feed manufacturers, further propelling the market growth.

Microbial Protein for Feed Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the microbial protein for feed market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, and others. The aquaculture segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the poultry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Proteinaceous feed stimulates strong growth performance in chickens. Moreover, the incorporation of poultry feed with 5–10% of microbial protein increases the feed conversion ratio and reduces fat content in chicken. The demand for poultry meat is growing rapidly, with the majority of people preferring chicken over beef and pork due to its low fat and high protein content, which eventually increases the demand for high-protein poultry feed. However, with the rising concerns about the environmental impacts of soybean meal and fishmeal, the need for sustainable proteins has increased significantly. Microbial proteins have a more than 70% crude protein content and an ideal essential amino acid profile. Moreover, they can be produced sustainably, unlike soybean meal and fishmeal. These nutritional and economic benefits drive their demand across the poultry feed industry.





