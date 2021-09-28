Micro Server IC Market to Hit $3.27 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Power efficiency and compact size of micro server IC, upsurge of industry revolution 4.0, and advent of hyperscale computing drive the global micro server IC market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic halted the production activities in electronics and semiconductors devices due to unavailability of workforce and slowdown.

Portland,OR, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micro server IC market generated $1.05 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Features such as power efficiency and compact size of micro server IC, emergence of industry revolution 4.0, and advent of hyper-scale computing drive the global micro server IC market. However, limited applications of micro servers hinder market. On the contrary, the digitalization of businesses and rise in deployment of data centers are expected to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic halted the production activities in electronics and semiconductors devices due to unavailability of workforce and slowdown.

The drop in manufacturing utilization, ban on international travel, and facilities closures led to slowdown in the growth of the market. On the other hand, the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, automation, and e-commerce and opened new opportunities for the market.

The report segments the global micro server IC market on the basis of component, processor type, application, and region.

Based on component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market.

On the basis of application, the edge computing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. However, the web hosting & enterprise segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global micro server IC market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The global micro server IC market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Super Micro Computer, Inc.

