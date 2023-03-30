Micro Kickboard Wins 'Best Kids Scooter' for 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Micro Kickboard is thrilled to announce that its Micro Maxi Deluxe Scooter, designed for ages 5 to 12, was named The Best Kids Scooter by Wirecutter again for 2023, tested against a line-up of many other scooters and brands.

Micro Kickboard Scooter Wirecutter Award 2023

Wirecutter is the product recommendation service from The New York Times, known for its rigorous testing and reporting. The scooters were ridden and tested by kids ages 1 to 10, and Journalist Katherine Gammon, together with Wirecutter's panel of expert reviewers, conducted extensive research, speaking to parents, kids and doctors, before selecting the Maxi. Wirecutter praises the Maxi's overall quality, smooth ride, large age range, size, scooter stability, long-lasting durability, and ease of getting replaceable parts.

Wirecutter also named the Micro Mini Deluxe (for ages 2 to 5) their Toddler Pick because it shares the Maxi's qualities but is designed for a younger age of rider.

The Wirecutter summed up their pick for Best Kids Scooter as follows: "The Micro Maxi Deluxe provides the smoothest, quietest ride of any scooter we tested. Plus, it has the greatest ability to grow with a child, with the stability to help small kids gain confidence, and the skills and agility to keep older ones zipping along joyfully for many years."

Micro Kickboard Owner Julie Hawksworth said, "We are especially thrilled because we have a lot of respect for the Wirecutter's reviews; their research is exceptionally thorough and detailed, and we particularly love that the scooters are tested and judged by children, in addition to the Wirecutter experts. They wrote a 6,000-word review and in the process told the story of the Maxi so well - we are grateful for their work and this award."

Micro Kickboard sells at Toy, Bike, Sports, and Boutique stores across the US, in addition to CAMP Stores, FAO Schwarz, Scheels, Saks 5th Avenue, Target, and more. You can also shop online at Amazon.com and MicroKickboard.com where Micro is currently conducting a Spring Sale at 20% off select items, through April 2, 2023.

Wirecutter also recommends the Maxi's newer models:

Maxi LED with light-up wheels,

Maxi Pro (shown below) with wide handlebars and wide wheels,

Foldable Maxi for portability,

ECO Maxi with a deck made from recycled ocean plastic.

About Micro Kickboard:

Micro Kickboard is the exclusive U.S. distributor for Micro-Mobility® scooters, Switzerland. Micro's lineup of scooters, kickboards & beyond revolutionize mobility for ages toddler to adult.

