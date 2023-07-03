Who is Micky van de Ven? Tottenham ‘close in on £30m signing’ dubbed the next Virgil van Dijk

Who is Micky van de Ven? Tottenham ‘close in on £30m signing’ dubbed the next Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the fourth signing of the summer transfer window with reports of a deal agreed for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Postecoglou is keen to bolster his defence and Standard Sport understands the tall centre-back is on a list of targets, which is rumoured to also include Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Gleison Bremer of Juventus and Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham.

They have also been linked with England’s Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace, with Davinson Sanchez expected to leave this summer and Clement Lenglet not guaranteed to return after a loan spell from Barcelona.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what we know so far...

Who is Van de Ven?

The 22-year-old has established his potential in the Bundesliga since joining from Dutch side Volendam in the summer of 2021, making 41 total senior appearances to date for Wolfsburg, who were in the Champions League last season and achieved an eighth-place domestic finish this term.

Van de Ven has also featured seven times for his country at U21 level and is starting at the current European Championship, playing the full 90 minutes in the Netherlands’ opening goalless Group A draw with Belgium in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Wednesday.

The centre-back was also a shock inclusion in the senior Dutch preliminary squad for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar in recognition of his fine form in Germany, but did not make the final cut under head coach Louis van Gaal.

Will Spurs sign him?

The Mirror report this week that Tottenham have agreed terms with the player and are close to finalising a £30million deal with Wolfsburg.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported last month that the Dutch Under-21 international was the latest name on Spurs’ shortlist, but Tapsoda is understood to be of firmer interest.

The player has also been strongly linked with Liverpool already this summer, and has even been compared to Virgil van Dijk, with Jurgen Klopp also on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and the Reds even said at one stage to have “the edge” in the race for his signature.

Wanted man: Tottenham are said to have beaten Liverpool in the race for Micky van de Ven (Getty Images)

What has Van de Ven said?

For his part, Van de Ven has recently spoken glowingly of Liverpool but encouragingly for Tottenham, has seemingly made himself open to any potential high-profile move in the current window, if the situation is right

“Of course I heard of the Liverpool links and I know they’ve been following me in the past,” he told Voetbal International. “That’s it. Of course, Liverpool is a great club. There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with good plan arrives… I’d be open.”

Asked about Tottenham’s interest, he replied: “I have been forwarded it. I have seen it. [Interest] goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will call me.”

Van de Ven’s agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez also confirmed last month that there were several clubs interested in his client, insisting it would be foolish to rule out a transfer at this stage.

“Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested,” he told WAZ in Germany. “It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer.

“A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically. I am asked: ‘What is the situation? Do we have a chance?’ As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn’t come along, why shouldn’t Micky stay in Wolfsburg?”