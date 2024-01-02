Mickey Mouse Unveiled as Masked Killer in Trailer for New Horror as Disney's “Steamboat Willie” Enters Public Domain

Walt Disney's 'Steamboat Willie' cartoon character's copyright law protection ended on Monday

The ever-lovable Mickey Mouse is about to get a whole lot scarier.

The same day that the earliest iteration of Disney's most famous cartoon character entered the public domain, two films taking a horror twist on the character's sensibilities were revealed.

Leading things off is an official teaser for Mickey's Mouse Trap, a horror flick based on Mickey Mouse from 1928's Steamboat Willie, which was released via YouTube on Monday.

The footage from the upcoming film, which is expected to release in March 2024, sees a group of teens in an arcade stumble across a blood-soaked jungle gym before cutting to a reel-to-reel projector eerily running clips from Steamboat Willie, the Walt Disney short that first introduced Mickey Mouse to world. The following scenes showcase an individual dressed as Mickey Mouse going on an apparent murderous rampage through the arcade.

Mickey's Mouse Trap was directed by Jamie Bailey and is a Bailey Phillips Production. In the description underneath the film's teaser, the creators wrote "THIS IS NOT NOT [sic] A DISNEY FILM OR PRODUCTION. IT IS NOT TO AFFILIATED OR ENDORSED BY DISNEY IN ANY WAY. This film makes use of Public domain Steam Boat Willie Mickey Mouse only. Steamboat Willie's Mickey Mouse entered public domain on January 1st 2024. No copyright infringement of later versions of Mickey Mouse or trademark infringements."

Following Mickey's Mouse Trap was the announcement of a second, unnamed film based around the character of Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie. This project, which has no affiliation with Mickey's Mouse Trap, sees a mouse tormenting passengers on a ferry.

In a press release obtained by Variety, Steven LaMorte, director of the second film, made it known that his character won't be identified as Mickey Mouse or make any mention of Disney. “We are doing our due diligence to make sure there’s no question or confusion of what we’re up to,” he said, noting that producers are working with a legal team to ensure they stay within the law. “This is our version of a public domain character. It’s a scary thrill ride with heart and humor, based on this character that everybody knows.”

Upon entering the public domain on Monday, Disney lost the copyright law protection that has allowed the studio total control over Steamboat Willie and that film's version of Mickey Mouse's likeness since 1928. Disney still retains copyright protection over the later, more recognizable iterations of Mickey Mouse.

“Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror,” LaMorte added, according to the publication. “It’s a project I’ve been dreaming of, and I can’t wait to unleash this twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”

Production on LaMorte's project is set to begin in Spring 2024.

Disney still could sue over any perceived endorsement or affiliation with its brand.

In a statement shared with Variety in December, the company said, "We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters."



Read the original article on People.