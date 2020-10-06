This Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Will Add Some Disney Flair To Your Kitchen And Is Ideal For Slow Cooker Weather

From House Beautiful

When it comes to products that will make your life easier or simply will make you happy, there's no harm in splurging here and there. Disney fans always have to pick and choose what merch they want to buy since there are constantly new magical items being released, but these Mickey Mouse Instant Pots from Walmart will be the easiest add-to-cart you've ever done.

Available in three different colors, this Instant Pot is the seven-in-one version that holds six quarts. Instant Pots are one of the most versatile items you can have in your kitchen as they have the ability to perform seven different functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, yogurt making, rice cooking, steaming, and keeping food warm.

With the seasons changing and the cool weather being ideal for stews, soups, and slow roasted meals, an Instant Pot is an appropriate investment. For those who want something with a little more personality than the typical black and stainless steel look, the Walmart-exclusive Mickey Instant Pot is available in a white or red with two big Mickey Mouse cartoons or in black with mini Mickeys dotted around the appliance.

Each pot is $80 on the Walmart website, but the black design is already selling out fast so it's likely the others will too. In some areas you can qualify for next-day or two-day delivery, so you can get the Instant Pot you need ASAP. Just get your Instant Pot recipes lined up and your meals for the week are set.

