Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.

The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup.

It easily surpassed the $7.25 million for a century-old Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private sale.

And just last month, the heavyweight boxing belt reclaimed by Muhammad Ali during 1974's “Rumble in the Jungle” sold for nearly $6.2 million.

All are part of a booming market for sports collectibles.

Prices have risen not just for the rarest items, but also for pieces that might have been collecting dust in garages and attics. Many of those items make it onto consumer auction sites like eBay, while others are put up for bidding by auction houses.

Because of its near-perfect condition and its legendary subject, the Mantle card was destined to be a top seller, said Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, which ran the bidding.

Some saw collectibles as a hedge against inflation over the past couple years, he said, while others rekindled childhood passions.

Ivy said savvy investors saw inflation coming down the road — as it has. As a result, sports memorabilia became an alternative to traditional Wall Street investments or real estate — particularly among members of Generation X and older millennials.

“There’s only so much Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ people could watch (during the pandemic). So, you know, they were getting back into hobbies, and clearly sports collecting was a part of that,” said Ivy, who noted an uptick in calls among potential sellers.

Add to that interest from wealthy overseas collectors and you have a confluence of factors that made sports collectibles especially attractive, Ivy said.

“We’ve kind of started seeing some growth and some rise in the prices that led to some media coverage. And I think it all it all just kind of built upon itself,” he said. “I would say the beginning of the pandemic really added gasoline to that fire."

Before the pandemic, the sports memorabilia market was estimated at more than $5.4 billion, according to a 2018 Forbes interview with David Yoken, the founder of Collectable.com.

By 2021, that market had grown to $26 billion, according to the research firm Market Decipher, which predicts the market will grow astronomically to $227 billion within a decade — partly fueled by the rise of so-called NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital collectibles with unique data-encrypted fingerprints.

Sports cards have been especially in demand, as people spent more time at home and an opportunity arose to rummage through potential treasure troves of childhood memories, including old comic books and small stacks of bubble gum cards featuring marquee sports stars.

That lure of making money on something that might be sitting in one's childhood basement has been irresistible, according to Stephen Fishler, founder of ComicConnect, who has watched the growing rise — and profitability — of collectibles being traded across auction houses.

“In a nutshell, the world of modern sports cards has been going bonkers,” he said.

The Mantle baseball card dates from 1952 and is widely regarded as one of just a handful of the baseball legend in near-perfect condition.

The auction netted a handsome profit for Anthony Giordano, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought it for $50,000 at a New York City show in 1991.

“As soon as it hit 10 million I just turned in. I couldn’t keep my eyes open anymore,” Giordano, 75, said Sunday morning. His sons monitored the auction for him. “They stayed up and called me this morning bright and early to tell me that it reached where it reached.”

The card was one of dozens of sports collectibles up for auction. In all, the items raked in some $28 million, according to Derek Grady, the executive vice president of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions.

“Sports collectibles are finally getting their due as an investment,” Grady said. “The best sports items are now starting to rival artwork, rare coins and rare artifacts as a great investment vehicle.”

The switch-hitting Mantle was a Triple Crown winner in 1956, a three-time American League MVP and a seven-time World Series champion. The Hall of Famer died in 1995.

“Some people might say it’s just a baseball card. Who cares? It’s just a Picasso. It’s just a Rembrandt to other people. It’s a thing of art for some people,” said John Holden, a professor in sports management law at Oklahoma State and amateur sports card collector.

Like pieces of art that have no intrinsic value, he said, when it comes to sports cards, the worth is in the eye of the beholder — or the pocketbook of the potential bidder.

“The value," Holden said, "is whatever the market’s willing to support.”

_____

Follow Bobby Caina Calvan on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BobbyCalvan

Bobby Caina Calvan, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECB needs another big rate hike in September, Kazaks says

    A euro zone recession is now very likely but that alone will not bring down inflation and the European Central Bank should opt for a big rate hike next month, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Saturday. The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points in July to zero and a similar move is being priced in for Sept 8 but some policymakers have started talking about an even bigger increase as the inflation outlook is deteriorating. "Frontloading rate hikes is a reasonable policy choice," Kazaks, Latvia's central bank chief, told Reuters.

  • Value Investing 101: How to Find Dirt-Cheap Stocks

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) stock is dirt cheap, but it comes with many risks. That's generally the case with value investing. The post Value Investing 101: How to Find Dirt-Cheap Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Volkswagen is stockpiling windshields and brewers are bulk-buying beer bottles amid a looming European glass shortage, report says

    The German car maker and a beer maker are among the companies taking unusual action to cope with a potential supply chain issues as energy costs soar.

  • Ontario’s COVID-19 science table to disband as schools reopen

    Ontario’s science table advising the provincial government on the COVID-19 pandemic will be disbanded early next month, the group said, a day after issuing a back-to-school note on how to deal with a virus set to affect its fourth school year. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and it contributes to Ontario’s growing number of health system crises,” the members of the mostly volunteer group of medical and scientific experts said in a statement posted online on Friday. Hospitals and other health-c

  • Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

    Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing.

  • 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

    Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.

  • US warships sail through the disputed Taiwan Strait for the first time since controversial Pelosi visit

    The missile cruisers, the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville, sailed through the Taiwan Strait that China claims sovereignty over.

  • Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

    NEW YORK (AP) — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are al

  • What is Christian nationalism? The belief gaining ground in the GOP that says the US is and should always be a Christian nation

    Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.

  • Inflation: ‘1 in 3 families have canceled vacation plans,’ State Street strategist says

    Inflation is still impacting everyday Americans, particularly those participating in the stock market, according to a recent survey from State Street Global Advisors.

  • China's CATL to develop new battery materials to improve energy density -chairman

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge combined with CATL's next generation of battery pack technology, Zeng Yuqun said at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing on Saturday. Zeng, however, didn't say what metals M3P batteries will use or when mass production could start.

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5