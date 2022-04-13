Mickey Haller and his backseat law office are driven to win in the first trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer

The car-dwelling attorney is ready for his small-screen debut, and there's nary a Matthew McConaughey in sight.

In the first trailer for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, below, we're re-introduced to iconoclastic idealist Mickey Haller, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Hailing from creator David E. Kelley, the series is based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly. (McConaughey previously portrayed Haller in the 2011 big-screen adaptation.)

The Lincoln Lawyer

Lara Solanki/Netflix Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Manuel Garcia-Rulf takes over those duties here. "One thing I know is, success is all about momentum. In court, you can win, but you've got to believe you can win," he can be heard saying in the trailer. And if you don't? "Then, you better fake it til you make it," he adds. The clip also teases the personal and professional spiral that led to the fracturing of his family and his present unique circumstances, as well as an unexpected opportunity from a fellow attorney that seems to set the plot in motion.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Lara Solanki/Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller and Becki Newton as Lorna in 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

The new Netflix series, which was originally set to debut at CBS, consists of 10, hour-long episodes. It also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series, which was developed for television by Ted Humphrey who serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The Lincoln Lawyer is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

The Lincoln Lawyer premieres May 13 on Netflix.

