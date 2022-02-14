Mickey Guyton's National Anthem Performance Will Go Down as One of the Best in Super Bowl History

Mickey Guyton has once again completely amazed people with her vocals — this time during Super Bowl LVI.

The 38-year-old country music artist had the honor of singing the National Anthem during this year's big game, and she did not disappoint. Properly introduced as "Four-time Grammy nominated country sensation with the voice of an angel," Mickey brought a gospel vibe to her rendition. At one point, her 10 backup singers joined in and it was so powerful, it was almost like Mickey was the lead in a full choir.

Naturally, after the live performance was tweeted on the NFL's account, many took to social media to praise Mickey. "Wonderful rendition. I teared up," one person tweeted. "Oh my gosh. The best rendition since Whitney Houston," said another. "What a beautiful voice," someone else wrote.

Since it was announced that Mickey would be singing the Anthem, she's been sharing behind-the-scenes photos with fans as she prepared for the big day.

Mickey, who is known for her hits such as Black Like Me and All American, has also been outspoken about what opportunity has meant to her outside of her career.

Photo credit: Gregory Shamus - Getty Images

"It’s Black History Month, and a Black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” Mickey told The New York Post. “This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for Black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

You Might Also Like