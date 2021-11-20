Mickey Guyton says 9-month-old son is better after being in ICU: 'Truly terrifying'

Country star Mickey Guyton is thanking doctors after her son was sent to the hospital several days ago.

The "Remember Her Name" singer revealed on social media Thursday her 9-month-old son Grayson was hospitalized and was being sent to the intensive care unit.

The next day, after asking for prayers from her fans, she gave an update and posted a picture of her husband Grant Savoy holding the young child. The baby boy was "not in the clear" but still "on the mend," the update said.

Guyton posted again on Saturday, revealing her son was sick with a stomach virus which caused him to be dehydrated.

"Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying," she wrote on Twitter. "Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid … Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

Mickey Guyton says her son is doing better after being admitted to the hospital's ICU.

CMA Awards 2021: Best photos of Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, and more

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

Guyton, 37, attributed her son's healing to prayers and said their family doctor played a large role in Grayson's healing by securing a hospital bed.

More: Southern hospitals have lost thousands of workers, and those who remain are exhausted

On Instagram she wrote that the family doctor "saved my baby’s life."

"(Grayson) felt every single prayer lifted up over him … he was stabilized and released from the icu within a matter of hours. He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time," she added on Twitter.

Story continues

Guyton and her husband welcomed Grayson in February announcing his birth with a photo of him next to a teddy bear.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson," she wrote at the time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mickey Guyton says her 9-month-old son is doing better after ICU visit