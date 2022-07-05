Who is Mickey Guyton? Meet this year’s host of PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, from Arlington

Those who caught PBS’ A Capitol Fourth may have seen a familiar face.

Arlington’s own Mickey Guyton was this year’s host of the show. Not only is she a Mansfield High School graduate, but a four-time Grammy Award Nominee.

Final rehearsals for @July4thPBS are wrapped! This whole team has been so amazing. Looking forward to sharing the show with y’all tomorrow night. #July4thPBS pic.twitter.com/xLxzglHqhK — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) July 3, 2022

Guyton, 38, started singing at Arlington’s Mount Olive Baptist Church after watching LeeAnn Rimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game. Since then, she’s racked up nominations for her music at not only the Grammy’s, but the Academy of County Music Awards and Country Music Assocation Awards.

She was the first Black woman to be nominated in the country music category at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Guyon also sang the national anthem at this year’s Superbowl.