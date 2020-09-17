Mickey Guyton Makes History as the First Black Woman to Ever Perform at the ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton perform onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Country music singer Mickey Guyton made long overdue history at the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, as the first Black woman to ever perform at the show. Singing live from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Guyton gave a beautiful performance of her song, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" in a stunning off-the-shoulder dress. As host and country star Keith Urban played the piano, Mickey's inspirational rendition and powerful vocals wowed listeners. The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, was previously nominated for New Female Vocalist at the ACM Awards back in 2016, and most recently released her album, Bridges on Sept. 11. Ahead, check out Guyton's emotional performance featuring Urban.