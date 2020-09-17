Mickey Guyton Makes History as the First Black Woman to Ever Perform at the ACM Awards

Country music singer Mickey Guyton made long overdue history at the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, as the first Black woman to ever perform at the show. Singing live from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Guyton gave a beautiful performance of her song, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" in a stunning off-the-shoulder dress. As host and country star Keith Urban played the piano, Mickey's inspirational rendition and powerful vocals wowed listeners. The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, was previously nominated for New Female Vocalist at the ACM Awards back in 2016, and most recently released her album, Bridges on Sept. 11. Ahead, check out Guyton's emotional performance featuring Urban.
