Mickey Guyton Fans Go Wild After Singer Reveals Major Career News

Jason Kempin - Getty Images



There's something to be said about television singing competitions—they're everyone's guilty pleasure. First there was American Idol, then we got The Voice and The X Factor. Heck, we even got one dedicated to celebrities dressing up in outrageous costumes! Now, it's time to add a new competition show to your rotation, and it's breaking down barriers in country music.

In a collaboration we never saw coming, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves teamed up to bring fans an upcoming Apple TV+ series called My Kind of Country. The new singing competition searches high and low for country music's next big name. With such a big feat, they're bringing along even bigger names to help hand-pick up-and-coming artists.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting your new panel of judges: Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck.

The "How You Love Someone" singer shared the news with fans on Instagram writing, "The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences. I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry".

After the special announcement, fans gathered their jaws from off the floor and bombarded the comment section in excitement with messages like:

"Yeasssssss can’t wait to watch"

"Hell yeah"

"Oh I am excited for this 😍"

"Okay, this is amazing! 🔥"

Once selected, competitors will travel to the country music capital, Nashville, TN, to showcase their talent. At the end of the eight-episode series, the winner will receive "a life-changing prize from Apple Music," including "unprecedented support and exposure on the platform" as described on Apple TV+'s website.

Apple TV+ - Apple

Along with producing, Reese and Kacey will also make appearances throughout the competition. The series premieres globally Friday, March 24, and we can't wait for it to become our new obsession!

