Mickey Guyton charms with respectful Super Bowl 56 national anthem

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·4 min read

In a gown as blue as the California sky, country music star Mickey Guyton utilized her pure voice to present a respectful version of the national anthem.

Backed by a small chorus clad in white, as well as a pianist, Guyton infused her rendition with vocal runs and hit an impressive high note mid-song at the start of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. But it was her ending, perfectly timed to the flyover at the Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, that capped the rendition with notable verve.

Guyton's performance – which clocked in at 1:51 – was relatively low-key compared to the dramatic styles of Lady Gaga in 2016 and Demi Lovato in 2020. But the barometer of greatness continues to be Whitney Houston's 1991 version that was so captivating, it became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

'I've earned the right': Mary J. Blige ready to storm the Super Bowl stage

Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the Super Bowl 56 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the Super Bowl 56 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

A moment of confusion occurred shortly before the national anthem when Guyton was shown with the name of R&B singer Jhené Aiko – who was about to perform "America the Beautiful" – under her live shot. Aiko, clad in a sequined gown and backed by a harpist, bared a thigh and a delicate voice during her performance.

A sequined Jhene Aiko performs &quot;America the Beautiful&quot; at the Super Bowl.
A sequined Jhene Aiko performs "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl.

"So NBC couldn't tell the difference between Mickey Guyton and Jhene Aiko," one Twitter user groused.

"There is nothing more American than the NFL getting a lineup of all women of color to sing before the game just for the cameraman to not even bother to learn the difference between Jhene Aiko and Mickey Guyton," another complained.

"They introduced my girl Jhene Aiko and had the camera on Mickey Guyton," one Aiko fan lamented.

However, viewers were impressed with the women's performances. "They knocked it out of the park," one wrote. "I swelled with pride and Black is beautiful."

"Go off queens!" another praised.

Guyton’s excitement about performing at the Super Bowl was palpable when she tweeted the news earlier this month.

“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” she wrote.

Guyton, 38, is the second consecutive country singer to perform the national anthem. Last year, Eric Church shared the assignment with Jazmine Sullivan in a rendition of appealingly contrasting styles.

Guyton told the Los Angeles Times this week that she’s been singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” since she was 13 and performed it at a basketball game. She also cited Whitney Houston’s lauded 1991 interpretation as a sign that Black women could excel in entertainment.

“It’s so full circle,” Guyton told the news outlet. “It’s really going to show people what I can do, and I hope a lot of fans are going to see me differently.”

A native of Arlington, Texas, Guyton’s career has been a slow burn. A pair of EPs – “Unbreakable” in 2014 and an eponymous release in 2015 – earned her some attention with the single “Better Than You Left Me.”

But Guyton’s superpower is more about the content of her songs than smothering the charts with hits.

“What Are You Gonna Tell Her” digs into the challenges she’s faced as a woman in the male-dominated country music sphere, while 2020’s Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me,” from her full-length debut, “Remember Her Name,” particularizes Guyton’s experiences as a Black woman in country music.

She’s nominated for three Grammys at the April 3 awards ceremony, including best country album for “Remember Her Name.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mickey Guyton's Super Bowl national anthem hits impressive high note

