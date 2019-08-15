Mickey Callaway manages to revive doubts in Mets' late loss

And here I was getting ready to say that I may have been rash a couple of months ago when calling for the Mets to fire manager Mickey Callaway. He had steadied the ship since then and gotten it pointed toward October.

Then Wednesday happened.

Callaway made a bold, but ultimately bad, move with his bullpen. He hooked starter Steven Matz after six strong innings (on just 79 pitches) and called on red-hot reliever Seth Lugo to get six outs against the first-place Braves.

Lugo got one out and was charged with five runs. New York lost 6-4 to fall three games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Callaway posited to reporters postgame that Matz would have had to face the middle of the Braves' order in a one-run game after having run the bases in the top of the seventh. He also noted that Lugo was rested. Those were reasonable points.

The skipper also said something that was beyond reason.

"We had the best reliever in baseball sitting down there," he said, per MLB.com, referring to Lugo.

Not content to leave it at that, Callaway tried to double down.

"I'll make that move 100 times out of 100. That's the right move, in my mind," he added, again per MLB.com.

Best. Reliever. In. Baseball. Seth Lugo. Not Kirby Yates. Not Adam Ottavino. Not Josh Hader (recent home-run issues aside). Not Will Smith.

Lugo had been unscored upon in 14 consecutive outings (15 2/3 innings) before allowing a run Saturday, the last time he had pitched. That stretch made him the best in the biz, at least at the moment? Really, now.

And 100 out of 100? No manager worth his salt is that inflexible. Why, Callaway himself is keeping an open mind about closer Edwin Diaz, who would have gotten at least a piece of the ninth Wednesday had Lugo been successful.

Callaway could have just said that Lugo was a better option than Matz against Josh Donaldson, Adam Duvall and Johan Camargo to begin the seventh. There was no need to inflate Lugo's status or defend himself so vigorously.

Fans and media thought Callaway should have been gone after he stayed too long with Lugo in an eventual loss to the Cubs on June 24. Callaway isn't on the hot seat after this latest Lugo meltdown, but he has fired up the people who aren't convinced that he should stick around after 2019.