Mick Schumacher To Pilot His Dad’s Legendary Mercedes W02

This will be a real treat…

The Goodwood Festival of Speed always has some great spectacles, whether it’s someone hitting the hay bales at high speed or seeing some absolute automotive legends in motion. Hopefully it’s just the latter when Mick Schumacher takes his dad’s old Mercedes W02 Formula One racecar for a spin around the course next month, because that will be plenty of eye candy for all.

As a refresher, the W02 was Michael Schumacher’s car for the 2011 F1 season. While that might not seem so long ago, 2011 shockingly is 12 years in the past, so there are some almost teenagers who weren’t alive back then.

Schumacher retired at the end of the 2012 season, so the W02 was his penultimate racecar. According to Sprots Illustrated, he won 79 points with the vehicle. It featured regenerative brakes and a “boost” button on the steering wheel which allowed the driver to use the stored-up energy on straightaways.

Another innovation on the W02 that was allowed for the new season was an adjustable rear wing. There were plenty of regulations about when drivers could adjust the wing, but the idea was to increase overtaking in races so they would be more exciting. Those changes constituted big strategic differences for the 2011 season, making the W02 an interesting chapter in the progression of F1 racing.

It’s always great to see retired racecars stretch their legs at Goodwood, even if it’s just for a little jaunt around the course and that’s it. For some it’s a walk down Memory Lane while for younger fans it’s a chance to see something they’ve read about in person.

If you’re not aware, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled for July 13-16 this year, with most F1 cars scheduled to appear during the 15th and 16th.

Image via Facebook

