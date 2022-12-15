Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes as reserve driver for 2023 after ending Ferrari partnership

George Flood
·2 min read
New role: Mick Schumacher will be Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2023 (PA)
Mercedes have confirmed the arrival of Mick Schumacher as their new reserve driver for 2023.

The German, son of Formula One icon Michael Schumacher, joins the Silver Arrows after being left without a race seat for next season following his exit from Haas, who opted to replace him after two years with F1 grid veteran Nico Hulkenberg.

Mercedes’ announcement came shortly after Ferrari had confirmed that the team and Schumacher had “mutually decided not to extend their collaboration” after he spent four years in their young driver academy and won a Formula 2 Championship with the Prema Racing team in 2020.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” Schumacher said.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto [Wolff] and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

Mercedes said Schumacher would play a crucial role in the development of their W14 car for next season, conducting regular work in their simulator at Brackley and being present at every grand prix across the 2023 campaign.

He joins the team with whom his seven-time world champion father made a high-profile return to the sport after three years away in 2010, retiring in 2012 to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the Team,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14.

“We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Schumacher raced 43 times during his two campaigns with Haas, earning 12 points. His best-ever finish came with sixth place at the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in July.

