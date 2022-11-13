Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1

MAURICIO SAVARESE
·2 min read
Haas driver Mick Schumacher, of Germany, responds to a question during a news conference before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

SAO PAULO (AP) — When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party.

And soon the 23-year-old Schumacher might not be in the paddock to party at all.

Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, had just finished qualifying in last position. He did better in Saturday's sprint race and started the Brazilian Grand Prix in 12th before finishing 13th on Sunday.

Schumacher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, says he doesn't know what the future holds after collecting only 12 points so far this year with one race left.

“We have to be patient. I hope to do well until the end of the season and then we see,” Schumacher said Saturday after spending 15 minutes talking to four-time champion Sebastian Vettel at Interlagos.

Schumacher says Aston Martin's Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, is one of his few advisers on what to do to keep his seat.

“I won't tell you what he tells me,” Schumacher replied when asked about the content of their frequent conversations.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner says he hopes to announce a decision over Schumacher in the coming week.

“I am a slow thinker,” Steiner said Friday. “I have to think about the future of Haas, and that takes time. It is not only about one race.”

So far no other F1 teams have shown open interest in signing Schumacher. His last race for Haas could be next weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which closes the season.

“I am doing what I love and I want to continue doing that,” Schumacher said Saturday. “I am working for that to happen.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Where to Watch F1's Two Races This Weekend (November 13th, 2022)

    Formula 1's final sprint weekend of the year marks your second-to-last chance to see a major open wheel race this year.

  • Max Verstappen has no regrets over Lewis Hamilton collision

    ‘Would I do it again? Absolutely’, the Red Bull driver said.

  • George Russell fights past Max Verstappen to win Brazilian GP sprint race

    Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos.

  • Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

    The incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War Two-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. Hank Coates, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), a group dedicated to the preservation of World War Two combat aircraft, told a news conference the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people.

  • The Ford government has expanded Ottawa's boundary. Here's what's been added

    Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing used his powers to expand the City of Ottawa's urban boundary last week by 654 hectares, and has included agricultural fields and lands near a quarry that staff had previously chosen to avoid. While not every last hectare will be developable, Steve Clark's additions — released Nov. 4 and not open to appeal — have increased the 1,281-hectare urban expansion council approved in May 2020 by about 50 per cent. "This is going to create more urban sp

  • Kishida tells Asia leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously and increasingly taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region. Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Kishida said ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was important for regional security, voicing "serious concern" over the human rights situation of the Uyghur people, according to a statement from Japan's foreign ministry.

  • Six people were killed after 2 planes collided mid-air during a Dallas airshow as onlookers were 'bursting into tears': report

    The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided mid-air, leaving six people dead, according to reports.

  • Demi Moore Celebrates Her Milestone 60th Birthday by Dancing on a Plane with Her Dog

    It's not every day that you turn 60 years old, and Demi Moore just celebrated her milestone birthday in style. The Ghost actress turned the big 6-0 on Friday, November 11, and she took to Instagram the following day to thank everyone for their kind wishes. “Hitting a milestone birthday feeling loved and grateful!” Moore wrote. “Thank you all for the sweet messages yesterday [heart emoji].” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) In the clip, the Indecent Proposal sta

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust