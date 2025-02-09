Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Dricus Du Plessis after UFC 312 title defense?

.

Dricus Du Plessis made it 2-0 in head-to-head competition when he successfully defended his middleweight title in Saturday's UFC 312 main event rematch, which went down at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The second defense of Du Plessis' (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) reign is in the books after a unanimous decision victory over Strickland (29-7 MMA, 16-7 UFC), and now he's got what could be a legacy-defining matchup with Khamzat Chimaev on the horizon.

Is Chimaev the only option for Du Plessis next, or is there another candidate for a crack at gold? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Du Plessis' future after UFC 312.

