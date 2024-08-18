.

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Israel Adesanya after UFC 305 title-fight loss?)

[autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] now officially is a defending UFC champion after retaining his belt for the first time against Israel Adesanya in Saturday's highly anticipated UFC 305 headliner.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) remained unbeaten inside the octagon courtesy of a fourth-round submission win over Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and now he appears poised for what could be a truly notable reign at 185 pounds.

Related

UFC 305 social media reactions: Dricus Du Plessis taps Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 results: Dricus Du Plessis taps Israel Adesanya in thrilling title bout

Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: Best photos

With three consecutive victories over former titleholder in Adesanya, Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, there's a valid argument that Du Plessis has already got his toughest tests in the division out of the way.

So who can dethrone him? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Du Plessis' future and next potential challenger after UFC 305.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 305.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Dricus Du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense?