Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Sergei Pavlovich after UFC Fight Night 222 win?

Sergei Pavlovich extended the longest first-round knockout streak in modern UFC history on Saturday when he put away perennial contender Curtis Blaydes early in the UFC Fight Night 222 main event.

Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) showed once again that his power is not to be trifled with when he hurt Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas before finishing the job for the first-round TKO.

After the win, Pavlovich made it clear he intends to wait for the winner of the next heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. It’s hard to argue against that move, and now Pavlovich is in prime position to pounce and capture the title.

Can he get it done, though? And is there any chance he doesn’t fight for gold next? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Pavlovich’s future after UFC Fight Night 222.

