Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Sean Strickland after UFC Fight Night 216 loss?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Jared Cannonier after UFC Fight Night 216 win?)

Sean Strickland has lost back-to-back fights for the first time after falling short against Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216.

Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) came out on the wrong end of a competitive split decision against Cannonier (16-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, extending a down point in his career after being knocked out by Alex Pereira back in July.

Although Strickland made it clear afterward that he felt he won, two of the judges didn’t agree, and he’s now forced to deal with the reality of his situation.

Where does Strickland go from here, and who should he fight next? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC Fight Night 216.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 216.

List

Twitter reacts to Jared Cannonier's narrow win over Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 216

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie