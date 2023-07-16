Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Holly Holm after UFC on ESPN 49 loss?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Mayra Bueno Silva after UFC on ESPN 49 win?)

Holly Holm may have seen her title chances slip away for the final time after her loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in the UFC on ESPN 49 main event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Former champion Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) suffered a second-round submission loss to Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA, 6-2-1 UFC) in Saturday’s women’s bantamweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and at 41, the result puts her future in mystery.

Holm has long said she would only continue competing if she truly thought a chance at gold was within her grasp. The defeat to Bueno Silva makes that a more difficult question to answer for herself than ever.

Related

UFC on ESPN 49 bonuses: Another submission win for Mayra Bueno Silva gets an extra $50,000

Twitter reacts to Mayra Bueno Silva's slick submission of Holly Holm at UFC on ESPN 49

Should Holm retire? Should she make one more push to rebuild? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on her future after UFC on ESPN 49.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 49.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie