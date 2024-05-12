Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Derrick Lewis after UFC on ESPN 56 knockout win?

Derrick Lewis added to his legend on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 56 with another knockout and another memorable celebration.

Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) extended his lead at the top of UFC’s all-time knockout list when he hurt and stopped Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the third round of the heavyweight headliner at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, then proceeded to remove his pants, remove his cup and deliver an entertaining post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

“The Black Beast” has been through it all during his UFC tenure. We’ve seen low points in his performances, but when he’s on, there are few more enjoyable people in the sport to witness. Lewis claimed before and after this fight he’s in his “prime” right now, but at 39, what is he still capable of in the heavyweight division?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Lewis’ future after his UFC on ESPN 56 victory.

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Rodrigo Nascimento (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center.

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Rodrigo Nascimento (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Lewis def. Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC on ESPN 56

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie