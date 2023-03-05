Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Ciryl Gane after UFC 285 title fight loss?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Jon Jones after UFC 285 win?)

Ciryl Gane failed to provide the stern test to Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut that many thought would happen Saturday when he suffered a one-sided loss in the UFC 285 main event.

Gane (12-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) drew the assignment of welcoming Jones (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC) to a new division at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and though he had plenty of support on his side to win going into the event, the reality played out much differently. He was overwhelmed en route to a first-round submission loss.

Now 0-2 in undisputed UFC title fights against Jones and former champ Francis Ngannou, there are questions about whether Gane ever can get his hands on UFC gold. If he wants to do it, there’s much work to do.

How should Gane proceed? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 285.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie