Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Chris Curtis after UFC Fight Night 240 loss?

Chris Curtis not only suffered a heartbreaking loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night 240, but he was badly injured in the process.

At the tail-end of his split decision defeat to Allen (24-5 MMA, 12-2 UFC) in their middleweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Curtis (31-11 MMA, 5-3 UFC) seemingly tore his hamstring, resulting in him being taken from the octagon in a stretcher.

Given his performance and the narrow nature of the result, Curtis’ stock likely doesn’t drop much. But a long recovery would be a tough blow for the 36-year-old.

What does the future hold for Curtis? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC Fight Night 240.

