Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Amir Albazi after UFC on ESPN 45 win?

Amir Albazi was triumphant in his first UFC headliner Saturday – but it didn’t come without controversy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Albazi (17-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) was awarded a debated split decision nod over Kai Kara-France (24-1 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in their UFC on ESPN 45 flyweight showdown at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and with that he remained undefeated through his promotional tenure.

Many people felt the judges got it wrong, but Albazi came out confident in the result and turned his attention to a championship fight at 125 pounds.

The question is: Does he deserve it given the thin queue of contenders in the weight class and the fact he now has the name of a highly ranked contender on his resume?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Albazi’s future after his UFC on ESPN 45 victory.

Related

UFC on ESPN 45 results: Amir Albazi wins thin split decision over Kai Kara-France Twitter reacts to Amir Albazi's narrow decision win over Kai Kara-France at UFC on ESPN 45

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 45.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie