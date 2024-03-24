Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Amanda Ribas after UFC on ESPN 53 loss?

(ALSO SEE: Mick Maynard’s Shoes: What’s next for Rose Namajunas after UFC on ESPN 53 win?)

Amanda Ribas came up short in her first main event opportunity Saturday against Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 53.

Ribas’ (12-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) struggles to find consistency in her results continued in the unanimous decision defeat to two-time former UFC strawweight champ Namajunas (12-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now the Brazilian has a losing record in the division.

Although Ribas previously said she was committed to 115 pounds, she continues to bounce across twoi divisions.

Should the loss to Namajunas serve as a wakeup call for Ribas? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on her future after UFC on ESPN 53.

