Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Says Couple Wants to Live Like 'Full Nomads' with Son, 6

Melanie Hamrick says she doesn't "want to be tied down" as parent friends advise her son Deveraux, 6, will want to settle down in one spot in the coming years

Melanie Hamrick Instagram

Melanie Hamrick isn't ready to stop traveling the world with Mick Jagger and their little boy just yet.

In an interview with The Times Magazine released Sunday, the rocker's longtime girlfriend, 36, opened up about juggling her schedule as a working mom to son Deveraux, 6, as she embarks on the next chapter of her career — debuting her first novel, First Position, a ballet-based romance that the former professional dancer says kept her connected to the art after letting it go to focus on family.

"Mick would say, ‘Enough with telling these stories from the ballet — you’ve got to write them down,'" she said.

Detailing the family's "magical" travels to the outlet, she noted that the pair prefers to live "just full nomad" with son Deveraux, 6,

“We want to travel as long as we can until school gets us,” she shared, explaining that the little boy — who goes by Dev — has a tutor who travels with them. Dev is enrolled in a school in Los Angeles and “goes [to school] a little bit when we’re in France."

Other friends who are parents have warned the couple that their son will probably want to settle in and connect with friends in the short years to come.

“But I enjoy this schedule. I don’t want to be tied down," Hamrick said. "London’s my favorite city, so hopefully one day in the future we’ll end up based here, but until then, I’m going to just keep going.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hamrick talked about how she found balancing motherhood and her ballet career increasingly difficult until she made the decision to bow out of professional dance.

Recalling that she was up for a promotion from corps de ballet to soloist, Hamrick recalled thinking "If I told them I was pregnant, I wouldn't get the promotion."

Melanie Hamrick Instagram

She danced up until she was five months pregnant with the blessing of her doctors until a fall on stage caused her to pump the brakes.

“I was taking care of myself, feeling invincible, but I pushed it too hard and I fell during a show and needed to evaluate," she said, admitting she waited another month to tell the ballet company, from which she only received four weeks maternity pay.



The pressure to get back on stage after giving birth to Dev led her to go back to the gym and ballet just two weeks after a cesarean section.

"I wanted to show them you can have a baby and you can be just as good. I was out to prove myself,” she recalled. “I look back and I shouldn’t have done it. I should have just chilled out.”

Although she returned to shows just five months postpartum, she knew traveling with Dev would be tricky.

“If I could bring my child with me I would, but in some cities, it wasn’t healthy to bring a baby," she reasoned.

Melanie Hamrick Instagram

Despite having a "wonderful" nanny's help, Hamrick felt, "It’s not the same as taking care of your own child. You’re still a mum away from your baby. No matter who’s there, you’re not there.”

By Dev's third birthday, the mom decided to walk away after feeling she "pushed too hard" and had "burnt out."

“And I hate that, because I want there to be more mothers in ballet,” she said, adding, “Being a mum, finding a life outside the ballet, having a partner outside the ballet, having a child and seeing the more well-rounded picture,” changed her perspective.

"They don’t pay enough for me to be breaking my back like this… I still loved performing, but I love my son more."

Read the original article on People.