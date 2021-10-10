Mick Jagger says he crashed bachelorette party, sang karaoke in Nashville on Rolling Stones tour

NASHVILLE — Before the Rolling Stones brought all of their rock and roll firepower back to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Mick Jagger, it seems, had already painted the town red.

"I had a good time last night," the band's 78-year-old frontman told his audience.

"I went to Printers Alley and sang 'Honky Tonk Women' in a karaoke bar. I crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern. They loved my Goo Goo Clusters. We all ended up at the Wild Beaver riding a mechanical bull."

This city's gotten a lot louder and rowdier since the rock legends last came here in 2015 — to say nothing of the humble town they saw on their first visit in 1965.

But some things haven't changed: Nearly 60 years in, the Rolling Stones deliver a show like no one else.

That was clear from the moment they were introduced: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones." It's a showbiz move from a long-gone era — one that they've kept alive for a half-century.

That was followed by Keith Richards careening into view, scraping the opening chord of "Street Fighting Man" like he was revving up a chainsaw, as red fireworks lit up the night sky.

'We think about him every minute of every day': Charlie Watts remembered in Rolling Stones tour

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their No Filter tour stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Oct. 9, 2021.

Then, along with longtime (as in 46 years) guitarist Ronnie Wood, came Jagger — who with each passing year seems more and more like an age-defying sorcerer.

After two songs, he placed his hand on his chest and made some exaggerated huffs and puffs into the microphone. He fooled no one.

On his 28,565th day on this planet, Mick Jagger remained an absurdly energetic force of nature.

While the Stones bring pyrotechnics and towering video screens to every show they play, the most important piece might be the catwalk that extends to the middle of the stadium. It's Jagger's runway — a venue to shimmy, sprint and swirl his pelvis (yes, swirl) as he sees fit.

'Regular, old bloke': Mick Jagger goes unnoticed at a small North Carolina bar

Story continues

Mick Jagger defied time during the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour stop in Nashville.

He might have even been in better shape than he was at the June 2015 concert, which was among "the hottest gigs I think I've ever played," he previously told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Still, Saturday's show was also a reminder of the Stones' mortality, as it came just six weeks after the death of drummer Charlie Watts. Before the band took the stage, the video screens were filled with archival footage of Watts, as one of his steady drumbeats played underneath.

Soon after, Jagger spoke about his former bandmate with Richards and Wood by his side, as they've done on every stop of this tour.

"It's great to see all those images of Charlie up there on the screen, you know? We played together for 59 years. So many memories in that time, and I guess a lot of memories for you guys too, I'm sure. So we would like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

Before his passing, Watts had already given his blessing to new drummer Steve Jordan, who has delivered, unsurprisingly, in rock-solid fashion, But there's no ignoring that the Stones suddenly sound different — for the first time in decades.

Steve Jordan manned the drums during the Rolling Stones' show in Nashville.

While Jagger went all-in on his dubious account of his Friday night in Nashville, this show had less of overt nod to Music City than the band's last visit. Fans voted for them to perform "Dead Flowers" — over other country leaning songs — at the show. This time, they played it straight, without Wood playing pedal steel or Jagger donning a cowboy hat.

Another surprise came during Richards' traditional two-song turn as frontman — giving Jagger a moment to be tended to what we can only imagine is a furious backstage pit crew.

He sang "Connection" from the band's 1967 critical favorite "Between the Buttons," along with "Steel Wheels" highlight "Slipping Away."

"It's great to be back," Richards said, before adding with a chuckle, "It's great to be anywhere."

Upon his return, Jagger only picked up steam, as the set snowballed with the likes of "Miss You," "Paint It Black" and "Sympathy For The Devil" — the latter cueing shimmering sparks to rain down on the field.

From left: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Nashville.

After "Jumping Jack Flash," they returned for an encore of "Gimme Shelter" (with a star turn from background vocalist Sasha Allen), and finally "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which had the entire stadium — from the fans to the ushers, concession workers and cops — singing and stomping along.

Even with the looming threat of parking lot traffic, few budged from their seats as Mick, Keith, Ronnie and company gave their final bows.

That crowd won't regret their decision to stay. The world has been saying it for decades now, but really, this could be the last time. If so, the Stones went out with a brilliant bang.

The Rolling Stones' Nashville setlist

"Street Fighting Man"

"Let's Spend the Night Together"

"Tumbling Dice"

"19th Nervous Breakdown"

"Troubles a' Comin"

"Dead Flowers"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want"

"Living in a Ghost Town"

"Start Me Up"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Connection" (Keith Richards)

"Slipping Away" (Keith Richards)

"Miss You"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Paint It Black"

"Sympathy for the Devil"

"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore: "Gimme Shelter," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rolling Stones in Nashville: Mick Jagger honors Charlie Watts at show