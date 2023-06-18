Mick Jagger, girlfriend Melanie Hamrick put their $3.4M Florida house up for sale

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.

A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million — and it looks like the Jagger connection is a key selling point.

"You can't always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!" the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. "This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind."

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick

The estate of the Rolling Stones frontman is situated on roughly a third of an acre, offering scenic lake views. The house encompasses 8,394 square feet under the roof, with 5,726 square feet of living or business space.

The home includes features such as a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

“The possibilities for that room are endless,” the listing says.

The Lakewood Ranch home was sold for $1,980,000 on October 28, 2020, with Jagger and Hamrick choosing the property primarily for its privacy and its proximity to Hamrick's family, who resided in the area, the Herald-Tribune reported in Dec. 2020.

The deed was recorded on November 4, 2020, and the house was registered under Hamrick's name. The sellers, Ray and Loretta Harris, originally purchased the house in January 2010 for $1.2 million.

A listing agent for the property stated in 2020 that the couple never physically visited the house before purchasing it. Instead, they interacted with the agent through a FaceTime appointment with their buyer's agent.

Jagger, the 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Hamrick, 36, have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux. They also reside in New York City among other places around the world. Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

Hamrick made headlines earlier this month when she told The Times of London that she wears a "commitment ring" instead of an engagement ring but "wouldn't say no" if Jagger actually proposed.

