Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6N-3AuEFn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D melhamrick's profile picture melhamrick Verified Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi ���� Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 13h
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6N-3AuEFn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D melhamrick's profile picture melhamrick Verified Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi ���� Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 13h

Melanie Hamrick/Instagram

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up!

Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats.

A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park.

In another photo, a happy Deveraux hugs his parents as Hamrick kisses him on the cheek and Jagger poses with a smooth smile.

RELATED: Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy, 2, Is 'Super Into' Christmas: 'She's Just Coming Alive'

"Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hamrick captioned the post.

The pair — who have been dating since 2014 — welcomed Deveraux on Dec. 8, 2016.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Deveraux has already started following in the Rolling Stones frontman's footsteps.

In June, Hamrick posted an adorable video on her Instagram Story of Deveraux dancing backstage during a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.

Deveraux rocked out while his dad sang one of his band's hit songs, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Jagger's son was in full support of his dad at the concert, wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt as he jumped around and whipped his long hair to the music.

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

"Vibes," Hamrick wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in the evening, the choreographer posted a sweet shot of her and Deveraux standing on stage and looking out into the crowd before the concert. She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The music icon also shares children Gabriel, 25, Georgia May, 30, James, 37, and Elizabeth, 38, with model Jerry Hall; Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; and Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt. He also shares 23-year-old son Lucas with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Loving’ Prince Harry commended for protecting Meghan under umbrella at New York award ceremony

    ‘Oh how I love his gallantry,’ one fan writes

  • Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland addresses racism as she speaks for the first time

    The Duchess of Sussex’s mother has spoken publicly about her daughter for the first time, revealing that she warned Meghan that race would be a problem.

  • How Kate And William Broke Their Silence After The 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Release

    Prince William and Kate Middleton’s much-hyped Boston tour took a bit of a backseat to the trailers for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, but the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first social media posts following the 'Harry & Meghan' trailer release on Monday particularly interesting—and telling.

  • Special counsel subpoenas secretaries of state in Michigan, Arizona

    Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has sent additional grand jury subpoenas to the secretary of state's offices in Michigan and Arizona -- swing states targeted by former President Donald Trump and his allies after his loss in November 2020. "I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena in connection with the special counsel's investigation yesterday," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told ABC News in a statement Thursday.

  • ‘SNL’ Promo: Steve Martin & Martin Short Take Show’s Hosting Tease To Bonkers New Level

    Soon to be 16-time Saturday Night Live host Steve Martin and fellow former-castmember Martin Short took the show’s standard promo to a whole new level this week. Eschewing the flat, 60-second format of standup chatter with a castmember and musical guest, this weekend’s hosting duo revamped the ventriloquist’s dummy bit they used in their act […]

  • UK to work with Italy and Japan to build next-gen fighter jets

    Downing Street aims for the jets developed under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to take to the skies by 2035.

  • Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK

    A Tory MP said he plans to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip the Sussexes of their royal titles.

  • Lululemon shoppers love this 'flattering' tank — and it's only $39

    Looking for last minute holiday gifts? Check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much page.

  • Megan Fox Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Jimmy Kimmel in Extremely Distressed Denim

    Fox paired her baggy jeans with a high-glam tube top.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw