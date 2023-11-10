Mick Harford: Sir Alex Ferguson had a beer with us the last time Luton beat Man Utd

Mick Harford celebrates scoring for Luton Town against Manchester United in 1985 - Getty Images/Mark Leech

Mick Harford has a rare distinction. The big bruiser of a centre forward – the man reckoned by those who played against him to be the hardest footballer of his and many an era – scored one of the goals when Luton Town last beat Manchester United, back in March 1987.

It was a strike, scooped in at the far post past the United keeper Gary Bailey, that may not feature on any list of greatest goals of all time. Harford, however, remembers it with some pleasure.

“But then I always remember playing against Man United,” he says. “It was always a great day, a game you looked forward to from the moment the fixtures were announced.”

Harford bundles the ball in at the back post as Luton beat United in 1987

Harford is speaking to Telegraph Sport on his way to watch the league match between the two sides, a fixture that has been revitalised after a gap of 31 years. These days an ambassador for Luton after three spells in the dugout (most recently in 2022 when he temporarily held the reins after Nathan Jones left for Southampton) he is being driven up to Manchester by his good friend Tony Coton, who happens to be a scout for United.

It is a revival of a link between the two clubs that was unexpectedly strong in Harford’s time. On the pitch that day of the last Luton victory, were three players in the side with United connections. Ashley Grimes was a United youth team product, while Mal Donaghy and Les Sealey went on to play for them. Though had Sir Alex Ferguson had his way, Harford too would have joined them.

“There were loads of rumours round then that he wanted to sign me,” Harford recalls. “He put in his book that he actually made a bid, but David Pleat [Luton’s manager until 1986] didn’t want to sell me. I never had any say in it. It would never have happened in today’s game. It’s one of those things, I’d loved to have played for them. But I didn’t.”

Watching footage of the game 37 years on, it is clear what Ferguson saw in Harford. He allied his terrifying reputation to the skills of a craftsman, an ability clear in the build-up to his goal. A long ball is heaved up to him on the edge of the United area. He chests it down and pushes it adroitly out to Brian Stein on the left wing. By the time Stein checks and passes it back to Peter Nicholas to arc in a searching cross, Harford has made his way across the area to the far post to accept the invitation to score.

Harford in action in the 1987 game when Luton last beat United - Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m not sure incredibly mobile is a term I’d use to describe myself,” he says. “But I was quick over a few yards.”

Not that it was easy that day. In the heart of the United defence was Paul McGrath, a player who made even a hard man swallow a little harder.

“I regularly get asked the question: Who was the toughest centre half you played against?” he says. “And without a shred of doubt it was Paul McGrath. Listen, I played against [Mark] Lawrenson, [Alan] Hansen, fantastic centre-backs. But there’s no question Paul was the best. He was not just a fantastic footballer, he was really tough. He’d leave a bit on you.”

As he does just before Harford’s goal, coming in late to plant his boot on his opponent’s ankle, in the kind of challenge that would have the alarms sounding in Stockley Park should it be attempted nowadays. Though Harford, despite the attempt at on-field surgery on his ligaments, simply gets up and trots away. No doubt planning his revenge.

“Playing against United, you didn’t need to be motivated by anyone,” he says. “You’re against [Bryan] Robson, [Norman] Whiteside, McGrath, [Kevin] Moran, who are always up for the game. It was always tough. And if you weren’t up for it, you’d be blown away.”

There was, though, one singular advantage Luton enjoyed in those days. Although even back then there was talk of a new stadium being built out of town, Kenilworth Road had recently been fitted with an artificial surface. And Harford admits, it really helped.

“Teams just weren’t used to it, to the bounce mainly,” he says. “But we trained on it all week before a home game. We had a way of playing on it, knew how to upset teams, make it very difficult for them. We’d try and expose them from wide areas, try and play fast, move it quickly. And if we couldn’t play through, then there was plan B: Play it long up to me.”

In one dugout that day was then just plain Alex Ferguson, in the early stages of his United rebuild. In the other the Luton manager John Moore. As characters they were very different: One noisy and exuberant, the other quiet and studious. Moore had taken over from David Pleat the previous year, and was to resign the following summer.

“He had been in charge of the youth system and was a brilliant coach,” says Harford of Moore. “He did a great job, he was great for me. But I’m not sure he enjoyed being the main man. He liked to be in the background. But you can tell how good a coach he was: That season we finished in the highest league position Luton ever has.”

Harford manages Luton in 2019 – one of three spells in the dugout at Kenilworth Road - Getty Images/Clive Mason

His coaching was evident against United. After taking a two-goal lead (Stein scored the other) Luton found themselves under siege. Robson got one back for the visitors, but in a manner that was beyond the modern-day United in Copenhagen this week, Luton held on to the lead, their game management exemplary.

“Whiteside, Robson, Fergie: I remember they were all very gracious about it, we all had beer in the bar afterwards,” Harford recalls. “After that we Luton boys went out on the town. But then we used to go out on the town every Saturday night. Ashley used to take us into the Irish pubs. The locals would always get us a few drinks in. In fact I don’t remember ever having to buy a drink when we’d won. Good times.”

And while the alcohol intake will undoubtedly be considerably less, Harford sees no reason why the celebrations should not ring out again after Saturday’s match at Old Trafford.

“We’ll make it difficult,” he says. “Rob [Edwards, the Luton manager] will have prepared them to a T. And while you never underestimate anyone, I believe we’ll go there with the right attitude and we can upset them. I’d enjoy seeing that record of mine ended.”