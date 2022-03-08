Mick Fleetwood Stars in New Ad Campaign for Harry Styles' Beauty Brand Pleasing: 'He's a Magical Man'

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
Mick Fleetwood
Mick Fleetwood

Harry Styles brought a bit of magic to the latest ad campaign for his beauty brand, Pleasing.

"Mick is someone who brings me — and countless others — great joy," the Grammy winner, 28, told Vogue. "I felt there couldn't be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love."

He added, "He's a magical man."

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Wears Jumpsuit of Her 'Dreams' to Harry Styles' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy, Happy'

Styles tapped the legendary performer to star in the campaign for Pleasing's second collection, Shroom Bloom, out on March 15.

The new nail-polish collection — including Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum and Hand and Nail Balm — is designed to evoke "the feeling of lying in a park in early spring. The air feels cool, your senses are heightened. Perhaps, for the first time this year, you're truly noticing nature," according to press release from the company.

For the campaign, the Fleetwood Mac drummer and co-founder sports a variety of manicure styles. In one photo, he wears a purple top hat with a matching hippie-inspired outfit while surrounded by a bright backdrop.

RELATED: Harry Styles Smiles in Eternals Photos as Olivia Wilde Says She's 'Obviously' Watching the Movie Now

"Oh, I loved that. I kept the varnish on for two weeks! Back in the day in London, I used to wear nail polish and all sorts of stuff, and the attitude was, 'so what?' It didn't have anything to do with sexuality," he explained to Vogue. "It's not about that. It's about having fun."

Fleetwood was inspired by Pleasing's message of self-discovery and self-expression.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Helps a Fan Come Out to Mom

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Pleasing is this experience of, 'Why not?' or 'I've never thought of that' — and that's why I'm part of it," he told the publication.

He added, "It says, here's something, either literally or figuratively, to hold your hand while we're all on this journey. That's what it means to me."

RELATED: Julie Bowen Says She'd Come Out of Dating 'Retirement' for Harry Styles: 'Look at Him!'

The connection between Styles and the 74-year-old musician began when Fleetwood took his twins Ruby and Tessa, now 20, to see a One Direction concert at the Rose Bowl in 2014.

"Two factions from completely different worlds came together," Fleetwood explained of the meeting. "Without my girls wanting to see One Direction, we — Stevie [Nicks] and I — never would have met Harry."

"We really connected because it turned out Harry had been brought up around Fleetwood Mac's music when he was a child," he added. "And so on and off for years we've had this passing-in-the-night relationship, which has included him doing Fleetwood Mac songs and doing countless little and big things with Stevie."

