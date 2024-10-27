Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Michigan may be the reigning national champions, and Michigan State may be in the first year of a rebuild under head coach Jonathan Smith, but absolutely none of that matters when the two in-state rivals met up on Saturday.

Both were out for blood. Both on the scoreboard, and seemingly, on the field after the final whistle. As Michigan knelt out the clock on a 24-17 victory under the lights at the Big House, a scuffle ensued and the teams had to be separated.

No one is really surprised to see the emotions boil over in such a heated rivalry, but it was the way Michigan's Colston Loveland described the kerfuffle that's likely to keep raising those tensions.

x.com

x.com

Yep. That's Loveland with a call back to Mike Hart's infamous "little brother" comment. That's also bound to sting a little bit more on Saturday considering MSU opened the scoring with a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Wolverines rattled off 16 straight points to yank the lead away for good.

Suddenly we're already counting down the days until these two teams meet in East Lansing next year.

More NCAAF!

Miami QB Cam Ward padded his Heisman resume with a slick touchdown catch

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz seemingly screamed expletives at Alabama's defense after a bad hit on Brady Cook

Minnesota mascot Goldy Gopher won Halloween with multiple costumes, including Deadpool

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Michigan's Colston Loveland dropped a petty 'Lil bro' comment after postgame scuffle with Michigan State