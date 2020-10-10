Is Michigan's Capitol prepared for armed attack, as extremists in Whitmer kidnapping plot allegedly planned

Protesters try to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber and are being kept out by the Michigan State Police after the American Patriot Rally organized by Michigan United for Liberty protest for the reopening of businesses on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on April 30, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. — If a 200-man brigade were to storm the Michigan Capitol building, as an anti-government group allegedly planned, would Capitol police be ready for it?

It's a question many have asked since an FBI affidavit revealed an anti-government group had discussed a plan to storm the Capitol, take lawmakers hostage, kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try her for treason.

Five men from across southern Michigan and one man from Delaware were charged in federal court Thursday with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer in an alleged domestic terrorism plot. Seven others face state charges of providing support for terrorist acts.

It's especially relevant because gunmen have stormed the Capitol before, albeit on a much smaller scale, said Michael McDaniel, associate dean of the Lansing campus of Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

McDaniel was previously the deputy assistant secretary for Homeland Defense Strategy, Prevention and Mission Assurance at the U.S. Department of Defense and was Gov. Jennifer Granholm's homeland security adviser from 2003 to 2009.

Protesters toting assault rifles crowded inside the Capitol on April 30, and photos of angry, maskless men screaming in the faces of Michigan State Police officers went international. McDaniel said he remembers the images vividly.

The background: Militia group plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, feds say

No gun ban: Militia plot to storm the Capitol, kidnap lawmakers unlikely to change Capitol gun policy

Looking back: Michigan man in now-famous Capitol protest photo: 'I didn't scream in anybody's face'

More: Men charged in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer spotted in photo at Capitol gun rally

Capitol police were inside the building when the protesters walked through the doors, standing guard to ensure no one got hurt and things remained under control.

Ever since, lawmakers, capital commissioners and the public have been debating if guns should be banned in the Capitol, something both McDaniel and Michigan State University criminal justice Professor David Carter said is key in defending the building.

After all, 200 men with loaded guns is a lot different than 200 unarmed men, they said.

"With any type of confrontational situation, the threat level always increases with a firearm," Carter said. "If it's a rally, an argument, a demonstration, if firearms are present, the threat levels increase."

Protecting the Capitol

Capitol police try to prepare for situations they think (and hope) will likely never happen so they are not caught unprepared, Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green said. Capitol security is a part of the state police.

Because of the high-profile nature of the Capitol building, the lawmakers inside and the type of work they do, Green said, police are always aware it may be a beacon or rallying point for "someone like a militia member to come and carry out acts of violence."

That's why Capitol police have a visual presence inside the building, both to deter troublemakers and reassure lawmakers and visiting members of the public that they are safe, Green said.

View photos Members of the Michigan State Police watch rally-goers from a balcony on the State Capitol Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, during the Second Amendment March at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. [MATTHEW DAE SMITH/USA Today Network] More

While he declined to discuss specific plans or protocols, Green said police always have an idea of the events going on in and around the building that may increase the number of visitors.

"We're always hyper-vigilant about the things that could potentially take place," Green said. "For us from a security standpoint, with the Capitol building and it being the beacon of democracy for Michigan, we've always been hyper-vigilant about security."

Green said there have not been any significant arrests made at rallies, protests or other events at the Capitol this year.

Story continues