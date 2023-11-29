Michigan woman plans to give her kids their best Christmas ever after winning $100,000

A Michigan woman won $100,000 playing an online game, in which her $20 won her the big prize.

A woman who wished to remain anonymous won $100,000 playing Michigan Lottery's Autumn Bucks instant game online.

"My favorite game to play online is Magic Money Ride, but I saw the Autumn Bucks game and wanted to give it a try," said the 40-year-old player to the Michigan Lottery. "I played the max bet of $20, and a few spins later, the prize amount of $100,000 came up on the screen."

The woman said she couldn't believe her eyes as the game screen displayed a graphic showing $100,000.

"I had to exit out of the game and double check my account balance to make sure I was seeing things right," she recalled to the Michigan Lottery.

The winner recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her grand prize.

"Winning is a great feeling and will allow me to buy a house and give my kids a nice Christmas," the player told the Michigan Lottery.

Since 2014, over 1 million players have registered to play the Michigan Lottery's online games.

What is Autumn Bucks?

Autumn Bucks is an online game offered by Michigan Lottery, with a price range of $0.10 to $20.00.

Players win by revealing a cluster of matching symbols and watching new symbols appear on the grid. If players find five winning clusters in one game, their winnings will be multiplied by 2X. Players can unlock more features with other prizes.

What are the odds of winning Autumn Bucks?

The chances of winning Autumn Bucks are 1 in 4.44.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan lottery's Autumn Bucks game pays woman $100,000 on $20 bet